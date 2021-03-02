The Ford journey in Miami-Dade reaches a milestone: three years in our first self-driving city

By Alex Buznego, Miami Autonomous Vehicle Market Manager, Ford Motor Company

Miami Thrice! It’s now been three years since Miami-Dade became the first place in the world where Ford Motor Company would test and commercialize its new self-driving services. The journey so far has been one marked by progress. Our goal? That Miamians will soon have the ability to hail a ride or receive a delivery in a way that is safe, consistent, valued and efficient.

What have we been up to? Our partners at Argo AI have been developing the self-driving technology to build a ride experience that feels natural on the streets of Miami-Dade. On our side of the equation, Ford has been building the various elements needed for a business of this nature, including our Transportation-as-a-Service software (TaaS), our fleet operations, the user experience, the vehicle, and the business collaborations with the brands that will be able to leverage our fleets and services. In the past three years, Ford and Argo AI have also come to know our fellow Miamians really well. We’ve learned the roads, the driving habits and the incredible opportunities in store for the future of The Magic City.

SOURCE: Ford