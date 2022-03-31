The first fully electric BMW 3 Series, tailor-made for China

The all-new BMW i3 eDrive35L

The BMW Group continues to broaden its portfolio of electrically powered vehicles. Its latest addition is the fully electric BMW 3 Series, which will enter the Chinese market in May 2022.

The BMW i3 eDrive35L is the perfect fit for the particular requirements of Chinese customers. It is based on the successful BMW 3 Series, which led the premium-compact segment in China in 2021.

With an 11 cm longer wheelbase than a standard 3 Series, the BMW i3 eDrive35L combines a premium rear seat experience with locally emission-free driving. At the same time, the all-electric four-door sedan offers all the sporty driving dynamics, long-distance comfort and wide range of individualisation options for which the BMW 3 Series is so well known. A high level of build quality, service quality and longevity are likewise standout characteristics of the BMW i3 eDrive35L, making it a unique offering in the premium-compact segment.

The BMW i3 eDrive35L comes with all the latest BMW Gen5 eDrive powertrain components already familiar from the BMW iX3, BMW i4 and BMW iX. Plus, the BMW OS8 operating system and a wide range of cutting-edge digital features and services – e.g. high-end connectivity and the Digital Key – are making their 3 Series debuts here.

Fine tuning of the BMW i3 eDrive35L’s suspension systems to Chinese road conditions has been carried out by the BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. R&D division in Shenyang, which also adapted some of the car’s componentry to the requirements of the supply chain in China.

The BMW i3 eDrive35L will be assembled exclusively for the Chinese market at the BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. plant in Lydia, Shenyang.

With the BMW i3 eDrive35L, the BMW Group portfolio of fully electric cars now comprises six models.

The BMW Group is aiming for fully electric vehicles to account for 50% of its global sales by 2030.

BMW i3 eDrive35L key data:

Body concept: Four-door sedan

Length: 4,872 mm

Wheelbase: 2,966 mm

Max. power output: 210 kW

Max. torque: 400 Nm

0-100 km/h: 6.2 s

Energy consumption (CLTC): 14.3 kWh/100 km

Range (CLTC): 526 km

High-voltage battery capacity (gross/net): 70.3 kWh/66.1 kWh

Charging power max.: 95 kW (DC), 11 kW (AC)

Charging time 10-80% SOC with DC max.: 35 min.

Range after 10 min. DC max. charging: 97 km

Luggage compartment: 410 litres

SOURCE: BMW