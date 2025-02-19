The final W16 era milestone: the first W16 Mistral now leave the Bugatti Atelier

The Mistral is synonymous with power. One of the eight most potent winds enveloping the Mediterranean, it is known as a force of nature – but its enchanting aura goes further

The Mistral is synonymous with power. One of the eight most potent winds enveloping the Mediterranean, it is known as a force of nature – but its enchanting aura goes further. Coursing through the French mainland and out across the mesmerizing Côte d’Azur coastline, it invokes an irresistible sense of wistfulness – both for what has passed, and what is to come. With the winds of change blowing into a new chapter for Bugatti, the swansong of the legendary W16 era, the W16 Mistral¹, has been delivered to its first customers – a special moment marking the beginning of a new milestone for the brand, and a new journey of discovery for the owners.

The story of the W16 Mistral itself can be traced back through Bugatti history, to some of the marque’s most iconic roadsters. With the extraordinarily beautiful 1934 Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid Usine, and the equally mesmerizing Type 57S Roadster coachbuilt by Corsica, the seeds for what defines the W16 Mistral came into bloom. Where a purposeful profile, infused with seamlessly elegant bodylines, intertwined with a driving experience open to the elements unlike any that had come before it.

That same enduring design ethos and spirit of inimitability traveled through the decades and flowed into 2022 – when Bugatti unveiled the latest in its iconic line of incomparable roadsters on the lawns at the revered Monterey Car Week. Presented at The Quail, the W16 Mistral captivated onlookers with the echoes of its soulful yet cutting-edge design. From that moment, destined to be a creation that, like its illustrious forebears, would enchant the world with its timeless beauty.

After stunning debuts on American soil, the W16 Mistral then embarked on a global tour, making its European Premiere at Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille 2022 before its grace and elegance was taken across the world; from storied desert dunes throughout the Middle East, to the cultural and historic hub of Tokyo in Japan, the bright lights of Singapore, and the winding roads of southern France – home to the legendary wind inspiring the W16 Mistral’s name.

Faithful to the incredible duality of beauty and performance defining Bugatti design, the spellbinding form of the Mistral contains an astonishingly powerful force: the legendary W16 engine. The mighty engineering masterpiece fuses with a truly elemental open-top driving configuration – delivering an experience defined by power and emotion, unmatched in the automotive world, bearing witness to the majesty of the W16 in its purest form. It is a mechanical wonder that would show its finest hand in 2024, with the pursuit of ultimate performance; the W16 Mistral, earning its status as the world’s fastest-ever roadster – achieving a new top-speed record of 453.91 km/h.

Now, with the first monumental chapters of its legend already written, the story of Bugatti’s ultimate roadster continues. The beautiful result of a masterful process of craftsmanship months in the making, the first examples of the beautiful W16 Mistral now mark a symbolic step for the brand – leaving the Alsatian Atelier in which they were hand-assembled and being united with their owners in the USA.

Both vehicles represent graceful tributes to the elegance that defines its design. One of the W16 Mistral to be delivered is adorned with a striking ‘Black Carbon’ finish and ‘Bugatti Light Blue Sport’ accents – its sophisticated, all-encompassing black bodywork unlike many dual-color approaches discerning owners take, yet exuding immense power and captivating refinement. Honoring its unparalleled W16 engine, matt accents on the engine cover represent an ode to the automotive icon – the beating heart of its performance. The fusion of boldness and elegance continues inside the cockpit, its beautifully prepared ‘Bugatti Light Blue Sport’ leather upholstery, and ‘Black Carbon’ matt accents and ‘Beluga Black’ stitching, cementing its unique identity.

In mesmerizing contrast to this full-black aesthetic, the pure white W16 Mistral bears a design resplendent in sleekness; a duotone body defined by the brilliance of its stunning ‘White Glacier’ finish, enhanced by ‘Blue Carbon’ touches as well as ‘Atlantic Blue’ and ‘Italian Red’ accentuations – celebrating the Star-Spangled Banner and the French brand’s roots. An intricate, full-carbon fiber engine cover with polished aluminum highlights further punctuates the gleaming exterior – complementing an immaculate cabin replete in leather and carbon, splendid in full-white with elegant ‘Lake Blue’ stitching.

Spiritually uniting both vehicles is Rembrandt Bugatti’s iconic ‘Dancing Elephant’ motif, exhibited within the gear-lever – a work of art machined from a single block of aluminum, offering the perfect showcase for the sculpture that adorned the bonnet of the most luxurious car ever created, the legendary Bugatti Type 41 Royale. The loving homages reflect each car’s personalization; presented in transparent glass, the sculpture in the black W16 Mistral is boldly framed in dynamic ‘Bugatti Light Blue’ leather, with the white vehicle’s sculpture enveloped in ‘Italian Red’ glass and bounded within hand-crafted wood – both unique expressions of the customer’s vision and Bugatti’s artistic expression.Only a few months after the final touches of the last hand-crafted Chiron were completed, and a new era for Bugatti unveiled in the Tourbillon, the W16 Mistral embarks on its journey as the final encore for the incredible W16 engine, marking the end of a remarkable chapter for Bugatti. The ultimate roadster – entirely unparalleled in its capabilities, its character, and its rich heritage; qualities that its first esteemed owners can continue to experience for themselves in their rawest, most thrilling form.

