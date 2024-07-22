The final stage of this year’s Tour de France featured a camouflaged Škoda Elroq

The winner of the 111th edition of the world's most famous cycling race and thus the recipient of the popular crystal trophy created by Škoda Design is Tadej Pogačar

A camouflaged Škoda Elroq, the brand’s latest all-electric model to be unveiled this autumn, joined the final-stage time trial of this year’s 111th edition of the Tour de France to accompany the riders. The overall winner, Tadej Pogačar, received the popular crystal glass trophy created by Škoda Design, and Škoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer presented a green crystal trophy to Biniam Girmay, the points classification winner. Škoda Auto has been supporting the Tour for twenty-one years now, and this partnership including providing the official fleet has been extended to last until 2028. The brand is currently a partner of 20 top cycling events, including the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift since 2022.

“The final laps are thrilling and make me proud that Škoda Auto is the main partner again to the Tour de France, for the 21st year in a row. I want to congratulate all the athletes who have given their best for almost 3,500 kilometres. We were honoured to be able to support the teams with our fleet, including the Director’s cars, and pleased to be part of the awards ceremonies. Our own cycling heritage makes it even more important that we contribute to inspiring cyclists around the world by supporting the Tour de France and the wider work of the A.S.O., including the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.” Klaus Zellmer, Škoda Auto CEO

SOURCE: Škoda