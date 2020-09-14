The extraordinary sound experience – from Naim for Bentley and Focal for Bentley

Two exclusive new premium audio products make their debut today, continuing Bentley’s long-standing partnership with Naim Audio, and introducing associate brand Focal for the first time, bringing a new dimension to the dynamic collaboration. Music lovers and Bentley fans can now enjoy exceptional sound whether listening at home, on the move or in any Bentley car.

Design and audio specialists from the three companies have worked together to develop the Naim for Bentley Mu-so Special Edition wireless speaker system and the Focal for Bentley Radiance headphones, as the latest exceptional products in a continuing creative alliance.

Both feature distinctive Bentley design cues. The colour accents directly reference interior and exterior styling aspects of the stunning Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, launched in March 2020, and the EXP 100 GT, launched in July 2019. A recurring lattice pattern on both products is inspired by the iconic diamond shapes of Bentley’s seat quilting, distinctive headlights and other design aspects.

Bentley Motors and Naim Audio have been close partners since 2008 and their expert engineers work together on optimised audio systems for all Bentley series production models, delivering the ultimate in-car sound experience. Focal and Naim have been unified partner companies since 2011 combining 88 years of audio expertise. The new Radiance headphones are the debut collaboration between Bentley and Focal.

“Bentley and Naim are celebrating the 12th year of a successful partnership founded on unrivalled quality and a passion to create the ultimate customer experience. The world’s most powerful in-car sound system available in the market heightens Bentley’s extraordinary drive with music that speaks to the heart. The new Mu-so system extends that experience and enjoyment from our cars to the home, delivering peerless sound performance and enhancing the lifestyle of Bentley’s discerning customers,” says Chris Craft, Bentley Member of the Board for Sales and Marketing.

“Bentley, Naim and Focal share an enthusiasm for innovation, dedication to engineering excellence and a true passion that drives our respective areas of expertise. There is also a collective desire to honour proudly held heritage principles, blending them with cutting-edge technologies to define new benchmarks in premium performance and customer experience,” says Charlie Henderson, Managing Director of Naim Audio.

Naim Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition

For drivers looking to replicate their Naim for Bentley in-car audio experience at home, the Naim for Bentley Mu-so Special Edition brings the same exceptional sound quality for those times when you can’t be on the road.

The wireless speaker system is a unique edition of the multi-Award-winning Mu-so 2nd Generation: offering authentic audio expertise blended with the latest music-streaming technology, exquisite build quality, delightful usability and even the ability to transform your TV sound. The powerful Naim Mu-so can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a multi-room system, all with easy App control.

This Special Edition is the first ever Naim Mu-so to feature a wooden finish, reminiscent of the veneers from Bentley’s car cabins. It is crafted from Ayous, a sustainable African hardwood, which is then expertly stained and repeatedly lacquered to give a dramatic, dark finish unique to this system. The heat sink is copper anodised, a striking aspect reflective of modern Bentley designs such as the EXP 100 GT concept car. Other standout features include an exclusive smoked acrylic plinth, copper-threaded speaker grille and the signature Bentley lattice design surrounding the tactile volume dial, which illuminates to your touch.

Focal for Bentley Radiance

Created in France, Radiance headphones are a closed-back design incorporating a combination of the best Focal technologies and high-quality materials. They share the sonic signature of the Naim Mu-so, for a consistently excellent musical experience anywhere.

Each aspect is optimised for a luxurious listening experience. Radiance earcups are finished in soft, breathable Pittards gloving leather, for incredible comfort. Focal and Bentley share a passion for working the highest quality leather hides, nurturing them through skilled hand-craftsmanship.

The copper accents reference the magnificent Bentley EXP 100 GT, and further Bentley styling cues include the recurring lattice pattern that is showcased on the earcups, the cable connections and on the underside of their sumptuous padded headband.

The Focal for Bentley Radiance headphones are perfect for travelling, and for everyday use. They arrive beautifully packaged, complete with extras including a bespoke carry case, finished in the same woven material featured on the speaker grille of the Naim for Bentley Mu-so Special Edition.

Design in more detail

The products were a true collaboration between all three brands: the teams explored new methods and materials to authentically extend those Bentley styling cues to the Focal and Naim products, while ensuring a consistent, top-class musical experience.

“The copper seen within the Naim Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition was inspired by the exterior metal brightwork of the EXP 100 GT, and represents Bentley’s move towards more sustainable materials for the future. This theme was mirrored through the weave of the front mesh as a highlight and can be seen in the anodised, machined veins at the back,” says Stefan Sielaff, Director of Design at Bentley.

“The etching on the ‘dial plate’ takes the form of a progressive diamond which elegantly grows out from the centre and is a nod to Bentley’s diamond-in-diamond interior quilting from the new Continental GT,” he adds.

“It’s been a privilege to work with Bentley on our in-car partnership for more than a decade, and an exciting journey taking their extraordinary design DNA beyond the vehicles. We have blended sustainable materials with innovative technology to develop these unique audio products you can enjoy at home or on the move,” says Simon Matthews, Group Director of Design for Focal and Naim.

SOURCE: Bentley