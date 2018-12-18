The Euro Repar Car Service multi-brand maintenance and service network has been launched in 6 new countries in 2018

6 new countries: Russia, Bulgaria, Morocco, Greece, Saoudi Arabia, Sweden.

A deployment ensured both by the Group’s subsidiaries and by its importers – 7 of which have already launched the network in their country.

More than 4,000 garages in 22 countries at the end of 2018.

Euro Repar Car Service, backed by Groupe PSA, aims at becoming the reference multi-brand service, maintenance & repair network for the motoring public.

In 2018, it also pursued its geographic expansion in the countries where it was already present, reaching 730 service centers in Spain, 400 in Germany and in China, more than 150 in the United-Kingdom, 100 in Brazil and 20 in Argentina. In total, 1,000 new garages joined the network in 2018. The ambition is to reach 10,000 garages by 2023.

In France, the network is the top Automotive Repair Mechanic network, with more than 1,400 centers. Last November 14th, it was awarded the prize of the Independant network of the Year by the professional magazine Décision Atelier – a first for a network backed by a manufacturer.

Euro Repar Car Service offers all the benefits of your local garage run by teams of experienced professionals – friendly service and great value underpinned by confidence that the job will be done properly, at a fair price. All with the reassurance that only an international company can offer. It covers a wide area of services: oil check, service, tyres, braking, air conditioning, batteries, visibility, exhaust, timing belts, suspension, MOT, mechanical repairs and package deals.

Euro Repar Car Service is a major asset in Groupe PSA’s multi-brand aftermarket offensive, which involves fulfilling all aftersales customers’needs worldwide, whatever their budget and the make or age of their vehicle. This offensive plays a fundamental role in Groupe PSA’s global Push to Pass strategic plan, which aims at broadening the Group’s customer base.

Source: PSA