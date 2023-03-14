The dynamic duo: AMD adaptive SoCs and Xylon framework swap auto functionality in milliseconds

Adaptability in today’s automotive industry is critical and is an attribute that has successfully differentiated AMD automotive-grade devices for decades

AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs provide the versatility and adaptive computing capabilities required to address the needs of leading automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers under constant pressure to move quickly and adapt to ever-changing requirements. Traditional fixed-chip architectures take one to two years to design and get to market – even longer in many cases. Through the power of our adaptive technology, automakers and Tier 1 suppliers can adjust AMD devices on the fly to meet changing needs with Dynamic Function Exchange (DFX).

At Embedded World, we’re showcasing this unique capability alongside our premier partner Xylon, FPGA design experts with more than 20 years of automotive experience. Xylon offers a DFX software design framework, enabling OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to dynamically swap hardware functionality in milliseconds. Together, AMD and Xylon allow customers to cover more functionality in a single piece of hardware and ultimately reduce the overall footprint of a system solution – lower cost, lower power, and smaller device.

Xylon is already working with some of the world’s largest Automotive Tier 1 suppliers to implement AMD DFX functionality and design solutions that can change the SoC architecture depending on the vehicle’s speed and mode of operation – including switching between parking assistance ADAS in low-speed and driver monitoring in higher speeds.

To best understand DFX, imagine being able to reconfigure some of the Adaptive SoC programmable logic so that it can handle multiple, mutually-exclusive functions. Here’s an example of DFX in action: As a driver enters and sits down in his car, the vehicle camera recognizes his face and adjusts the in-cabin experience accordingly. Once the driver has started the vehicle, the hardware is then updated in real-time to switch to park-assist and surround-view modes. And then, finally, while the car is traveling at higher speeds, the updated hardware takes care of driver and passenger safety by monitoring the driver for signs of drowsiness and distraction.

The end result: you need fewer devices across the system, which reduces system-wide power and cost. New capabilities are delivered to the silicon on demand, while critical functions remain running.

In addition to Embedded World, Xylon demonstrated DFX at CES 2023 in Las Vegas and Automotive World Japan to showcase its unique capabilities to potential new automotive customers across the globe.

