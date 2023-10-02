The DS 3 range is evolving and new connected services are on all DS Automobiles models

From October 2023, the DS 3 range is being simplified and enhanced with new equipment available from the entry trim level

Upgraded equipment for DS 3

The DS 3 range now has four trim levels with new equipment coming to BASTILLE and PERFORMANCE LINE. These two levels now get design tweaks with tinted rear side window and tailgate glass and 17” DUBLIN diamond-cut alloy wheels. For comfort, the front centre armrest, the sun visors with hidden LED vanity mirrors, the frameless auto-dimming interior mirror and the courtesy light, as well as the LED footwell lighting are now offered as standard. Advanced Traction Control, a system that manages grip on any kind of road, is also standard for petrol and diesel drivetrains.

OPÉRA remains at the top of the DS 3 range with a Basalt Black Nappa Leather interior and watchstrap design seats. The ESPRIT DE VOYAGE Collection expands the offering with a light Pebble Grey interior and exclusive touches, including 18-inch KYOTO wheels.

New connected services released throughout the year

Throughout the year, models offered by DS Automobiles are being enhanced with new connected services. During the first quarter, DS 3 E-TENSE and DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE customers could experience Trip Planner to plot their 100% electric journeys with the MyDS app and send them to the connected navigation system.

During the second quarter, the entire range got new maintenance services. Every month, each registered user receives a report on the health status of their car, with a booklet listing all maintenance.

Throughout the range, DS IRIS SYSTEM features the On-Street Parking function, which forecasts a likelihood of finding a parking space at your destination.

The Remote Control functions (lock/unlock the car, sound the horn or turn the lights on via smartphone) and the Connected Alarm feature (sending an SMS if the physical alarm is triggered) have already been launched on DS 4 and will be on the rest of the range in the coming months.

Two connected service packs offered as standard

Since 1st July, all these connected services have been included in two standard equipment packs.

The Connect One Pack is included for a period of ten years with, among other things, SOS & DS Assistance features, Telemaintenance, digital service record and OTA delivery for a multimedia system that’s always up-to-date.

The Connect Plus Pack is included with DS IRIS SYSTEM for a period of three years. It is made up of connected 3D navigation (real-time traffic information, danger zones (depending on the legislation of the country), service station location with fuel prices (for the vehicle) plus electric charging points and natural voice recognition, E-TENSE Remote Control (charge programming, preconditioning etc… for electrified vehicles), Trip planner (for DS 3 E-TENSE), Smart Access (for eligible vehicles) and Send2nav via the MyDS app.

SOURCE: Stellantis