The conclusion of the McLaren Sports Series: final 620R models delivered across Europe, the Middle East and Africa

McLaren is bidding farewell to its Sports Series designation with the last examples of the final model, the 620R, now dispatched from the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK.

Serving for many customers as an entry point to the McLaren brand, more than 8,500 Sports Series cars have been sold globally since the range was introduced in 2015 with the 570S Coupé. A further six core models followed – the 540C, 570GT, 570S Spider and the limited-volume 600LT Coupé, 600LT Spider and 620R. The final 620R models, built in December 2020, are now on their way to customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, together with earlier cars that have benefitted from personalisation by McLaren Special Operations.

The most powerful Sports Series derivative – its 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 produces 620PS (611 bhp) and torque of 620Nm (475 lb ft) – the 620R was inspired by the McLaren 570S GT4 race car and is the first car in its class to offer true motorsport credentials in a fully road-legal package. Sharing aerodynamic, hardware and chassis components with the GT4 car, the limited-volume coupé – just 225 production cars were built – was designed to provide a seamless transition from race to road, free from any restrictions that motorsport regulations apply.

The 620R develops 185kg of downforce at 250km/h (155mph), its circuit performance being further enhanced by a wider track, lowered suspension and two-way manually adjustable GT4 dampers featuring 32 clicks of adjustment. Carbon ceramic brakes, centre-locking wheels and a low-exit, stainless steel sports exhaust additionally contribute to the overall experience of a racecar for the road.

The majority of 620R models sold across Europe, Middle East and Africa have been ordered with the optional R Pack, which includes a Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop; Titanium SuperSports Exhaust with Gloss Nano Black finishers; Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres and a Carbon Fibre Interior Pack. Containing several design and engineering upgrades, the R Pack further intensifies the immersive driving experience of the most track-focused and powerful Sports Series model ever.

SOURCE: McLaren