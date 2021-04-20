The Concept EQT – pioneer of a new class for families and leisure active private customers

Mercedes-Benz Vans is unveiling the new Concept EQT in an extensive Media Special on the Mercedes me media platform on Monday, 10 May 2021 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST). This concept vehicle is the forerunner to the new T-Class in the small-van segment. In keeping with the “Electric first” strategy, the battery-electric version is first out of the starting blocks in the concept vehicle. A video clip featuring legendary professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, which will go online on several social media channels simultaneously, provides surprising insights into the forthcoming family and leisure vehicle. Furthermore, Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group, and Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, will be presenting the highlights of the Concept EQT – with a look ahead to the electric future in the small-van segment. The digital Media Special and numerous other downloadable press materials will be available at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/concepteqt

The near-production Concept EQT offers a clear glimpse of the electric version of the forthcoming T-Class. With the completely newly developed city van, Mercedes-Benz Vans is transferring the winning formula of the V-Class people carrier to a compact format and bringing a new level of quality to the small-van segment. The Concept EQT combines a spacious and variable interior with attractive design and Mercedes’ hallmark high standards of comfort, connectivity, value and safety.

Emotion and intelligence are the key elements of the Mercedes-Benz Design philosophy “Sensual Purity”. Using this bipolarity, the Concept EQT creates a new holistic design in the small van segment. With this first premium small van, Mercedes-Benz Vans is expanding its portfolio for private customers, offering an attractive entry-level model that will allow families and leisure active private customers to step into the Mercedes-Benz world.

SOURCE: Daimler