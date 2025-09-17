The city of Klaipėda in Lithuania invests in greener public transport with 25 Iveco Bus Urbanway Hybrid CNG buses

UAB “Klaipėdos Paslaugos“, the public transport operator of Klaipėda, has placed an order for 25 new Iveco Bus Urbanway 12-meter city buses combining hybrid technology and the benefits of natural gas

UAB “Klaipėdos Paslaugos“, the public transport operator of Klaipėda, has placed an order for 25 new Iveco Bus Urbanway 12-meter city buses combining hybrid technology and the benefits of natural gas. The purchase, through a public tender, marks a significant step in the city’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility. The acquisition is financed through a 10-year bank financing agreement, which includes a full-service package with warranty and additional services, ensuring long-term reliability and operational efficiency.

The new buses are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026 and will be deployed across Klaipėda’s public transport network, further enhancing the city’s environmentally friendly fleet.

UAB “Klaipėdos Paslaugos“ CEO stated: “This investment is a significant step towards ensuring greener public transport services in Klaipėda. Most of our buses already use alternative fuels, and these hybrid CNG buses will allow us to further reduce pollution and achieve our environmental goals, especially when we use biomethane as fuel – a green alternative to natural gas.”

“We are proud to support Klaipėda’s transition to cleaner urban mobility. The Urbanway Hybrid CNG, compatible with biomethane, represents a well proven and sustainable solution for cities.” said Giorgio ZINO, Iveco Bus Head of Bus Commercial Operations in Europe.

Compatible with biomethane, the Urbanway combines the benefits of compressed natural gas (CNG) with hybrid technology. It delivers 16% fuel savings compared to the standard diesel version and a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 19% and offers quieter operation—making them ideal for urban environments.

The Urbanway Hybrid CNG is fully aligned with the technological neutrality strategy adopted by the manufacturer to drive the energy transition, offering an energy mix that provides customers with a range of solutions tailored to the demands of their missions and operating conditions.

This order reinforces Klaipėda’s leadership in sustainable transport and aligns with Lithuania’s broader goals for reducing carbon emissions in public services.

SOURCE: Iveco