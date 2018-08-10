The celebration of an icon: Land Rover legends, Bicester heritage, May 25 & 26, 2019

After a successful and very well-received inaugural event in May this year, Land Rover Legends – the ultimate show for Land Rover connoisseurs, collectors, preservationists, restorers and enthusiasts – returns to Bicester Heritage on 25 and 26 May, 2019.

The event will again showcase the very best examples of the Land Rover, from original vehicles to renovated and restored cars, including prototype and pre-production vehicles, production models, rare conversions, military derivatives, bespoke conversions and much more, from the 1948 Series 1 to the very latest models. New for 2019 will be weekend camping facilities at Bicester Heritage, and evening entertainment on the Saturday, allowing Land Rover fans to make a splendid weekend of it.

Land Rover Legends will celebrate another series of Land Rover birthdays, including the 30th anniversary of the Discovery – the vehicle launched in 1989 that arguably saved the company – and the 25th birthday of the second-generation Range Rover, the P38A.

The focus of Land Rover Legends is on authenticity and originality, with the event featuring carefully-curated static displays of important Land Rovers as well as the National Awards for Most Original, Best Restored and Best Bespoke Land Rover.

The event will bring together the vehicles, the people and the stories behind the global name to celebrate everything special about Land Rover past and present. Fans of the marque will be able to hear the fascinating stories from the people associated with the vehicles, either as engineers and designers, users in a variety of situations such as exploration and adventure, and preservationists.

Every Land Rover attending can be part of the show, with a dedicated forward parking area for all visitors arriving in a Land Rover, while Land Rover clubs will be invited to display their vehicles and also to demonstrate them. Carefully-selected exhibitors and traders will be located in and around Bicester Heritage’s magnificent main exhibition hangar, showcasing the top Land Rover restorers, specialists and associated suppliers,

The Land Rover celebration takes place against the appropriately authentic and beautifully restored backdrop of the former military buildings at Bicester Heritage. Once a WW2 RAF bomber station, Bicester Heritage is now the UK’s only hub for historic motoring excellence, and its buildings and airfield provide a superb setting for Land Rover Legends.

Tickets for this exciting event will be available in November. For more information please visit: www.landroverlegends.com

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.