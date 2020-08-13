The bus you want at the click of a mouse – with the new MAN and NEOPLAN Bus Designer

Leather seats in Atlantic Green, Metallic Blue or Silver Pearl? Which fabric patterns go well with the leather colour? And which curtains are a good match for your corporate design? How does the floor texture change the overall image of the interior? And what options do you have for exterior design of your future urban or intercity bus or coach? The best way to answer these and many other questions is to configure your perfect bus for yourself, and to try out, compare and look at various possible options and combinations. “This is why we have launched our Bus Designer for MAN and NEOPLAN buses and coaches, a state-of-the-art digital configuration tool that is now available to existing and potential customers”, explains Heinz Kiess, Head of Product Marketing Bus at MAN Truck & Bus. You can find the new Bus Designer online on the MAN Truck & Bus country websites in a total of six different languages.

How the new Bus Designer works

The first step for Bus Designer users is to choose their preferred vehicle. As well as all the new MAN Lion’s City models, they have a choice of vehicles from the previous city bus generation, the MAN Lion’s Intercity and the MAN Lion’s Coach, as well as the NEOPLAN Cityliner, Tourliner and Skyliner models. They can then choose and test seat types, colours and fabrics for the interior, and customise numerous details of the exterior design including the paintwork. To obtain a good overall impression, the view can be changed, enabling users to view their choices from different perspectives. The various material preview sizes and the 3D view enable textures to be visualised very effectively. In addition, users can configure several separate concepts and save them to return to later. There is an option to compare two configurations with one another and to move continuously back and forth between different suggestions using slide bars. Users can also save favorites.

“If a customer wants advice or has a question about their configuration, an expert from MAN Truck & Bus can provide them with prompt support. Contact is established using the new Cloud TV function”, Heinz Kiess explains, and adds: “For many bus and coach companies, the design of their vehicles is absolutely crucial. A look that matches their corporate design, an attractive and comfortable atmosphere and convenient fittings are ultimately their most important calling card. The Bus Designer’s digital visualisation enables customers to play around with all the options until everything is perfect.”

