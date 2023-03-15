The BMW Panoramic Vision: New head-up display across the entire width of the windscreen will be in series production in 2025

The new BMW head-up display is called BMW Panoramic Vision and represents the reinterpretation of the BMW driver orientation "eyes on the road - hands on the wheel" in the NEUE KLASSE

The new BMW head-up display is called BMW Panoramic Vision and goes into production with the first NEUE KLASSE models. Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, confirmed this during his speech at the 2023 Annual Conference.

BMW is currently developing a completely new technological platform for the NEUE KLASSE, whose name refers to the company’s pioneering models of the 1960s. This platform will set new standards in digitalisation, sustainability and design for electric cars.

The new head-up display, projecting across the entire width of the windscreen, creates a unique interaction and information surface for all occupants.

Frank Weber, Member of the Board for Development at BMW AG, describes the main advantages of this revolutionary new head-up display as follows: “The windscreen becomes a single large display with our new BMW Panoramic Vision, opening up completely new possibilities for the design of our vehicles. Whether the driver decides themselves which information they want to display in their own field of vision, or that all occupants can see the entire content. The revolutionary projection and the significantly more clearly structured cockpit give an impressive new feeling of space and driving. We are taking our proven “eyes on the road – hands on the wheel slogan to a new level.”

For the first time the innovative projection technology allows visible displays across the entire width of the windscreen for all passengers. BMW Panoramic Vision shows information that is relevant for the driver and passengers with a higher light intensity and contrast onto a dark-coated area at the lower edge of the windscreen.

This creates an extremely sharp image that is always visible across the full width of the windscreen. Information relevant to the driving situation is always available in the right place at the right time.

Eyes on the road – hands on the wheel. Driver-centric focus.

The BMW Panoramic Vision represents the consistent BMW driver-centric approach in the new BMW iDrive control system for the NEUE KLASSE. The BMW Group was the first car manufacturer to develop a cockpit that focuses on a particularly intensive, safe and concentrated driving experience. On-board computers with digital displays first appeared in the BMW 7 Series in the 1980s. The first BMW iDrive in 2001 comprehensively reduced switches and buttons like no other control system before, creating a modern, uncluttered interior. The first series production of BMW head-up displays followed shortly afterwards. The success story of the BMW Group developing pioneering innovations continues with the new BMW Panoramic Vision head-up display for the NEUE KLASSE.

BMW Panoramic Vision and BMW iDrive in the NEUE KLASSE.

The BMW Group continues to consistently develop the comprehensive BMW iDrive operating concept with the BMW Panoramic Vision. The company presented its revolutionary BMW i Vision Dee vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this year. It shows how an extended head-up display can also be used for display control design and an immersive user experience in the future. The study demonstrates the fusion of reality and the virtual world by turning the windscreen windows into projection surface.This technology is now becoming reality as a series version in NEUE KLASSE vehicles, the BMW Panoramic Vision.

At the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, the BMW Group will present further steps and new details on the way to the NEUE KLASSE.

In addition to the BMW Panoramic Vision, further new control and information elements from the new BMW iDrive will be presented in the NEUE KLASSE.

SOURCE: BMW Group