The BMW Group at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich

At the IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show in Munich, the BMW Group will be presenting the most recent highlights of its ongoing transformation in the key action areas of electrification, digitalisation and circularity. The latest new models with electrified powertrains from the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands, plus Vision Vehicles and concepts for individual mobility in tomorrow’s world all serve to underline the company’s innovative strength in these fields. As the dawn of a new era in personal mobility approaches, the BMW Group is set to unveil its latest highlight, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, which brings together the Group’s development expertise in the three crucial disciplines for the future of mobility.

The IAA Mobility show is being staged in Munich for the second time. For the BMW Group and its brands, this provides an excellent opportunity to enter into constructive dialogue on the future of individual mobility with local people, as well as with visitors to the show from outside Munich and other stakeholders. The IAA Mobility Summit at the exhibition centre and the BMW Group’s Open Space at Max-Joseph-Platz in the heart of Munich will be the main arenas where BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad present their new products on 5 – 10 September 2023. Among the models visitors can acquaint themselves with here alongside the BMW Vision Neue Klasse is the fully electric BMW i5. And they can also experience the world premieres of the new fully electric MINI Cooper, new fully electric MINI Countryman and BMW CE 02 eParkourer.

Electric, digital, circular – the focus areas of the BMW Group.

The BMW Group’s presence at IAA Mobility 2023 revolves around the company’s rigorous focus on electric, digital and circular mobility for the future and the latest progress it has made in these areas. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse is joined by a selection of new models from across the Group’s brands whose electrified powertrains, digital innovations and resource-efficient manufacturing illustrate the ongoing process of change in a variety of ways.

The new products poised for launch by the BMW brand include the plug-in hybrid variants of the new BMW 5 Series. The new BMW i7 Protection – the first ever all-electric protection vehicle in the luxury sedan segment – is also making its debut at IAA Mobility 2023.

MINI is unveiling the members of the brand’s new model family for the first time with the help of two world premieres: the new fully electric MINI Cooper and new fully electric MINI Countryman will both be on show at the Open Space site. A new model with all-electric drive also forms the centrepiece of BMW Motorrad’s line-up at Max-Joseph-Platz. Conceived as a compact eParkourer with a trailblazing design, the new BMW CE 02 injects fresh impetus into the urban mobility scene.

Locally emission-free mobility sets the theme for the models on show.

The IAA Mobility show will be officially opened on 5 September at Munich’s exhibition centre. The BMW Group will be represented at its stand in Hall A2, where the BMW Vision Neue Klasse will be unveiled to kick off the event. The BMW i7 Protection all-electric protection vehicle will also be presented for the first time at the IAA Mobility Summit.

The IAA Mobility Summit is taking place under the banner “Experience Connected Mobility” and is aimed primarily at trade visitors. It will showcase trends and technological innovations for future mobility over the course of numerous talks, presentations and panel discussions. One of the central topics is the use of hydrogen as an energy source for current and future vehicles. BMW is carrying out pioneering work in this field with its development and practical testing of a Sports Activity Vehicle with a hydrogen-powered fuel-cell drive system. The BMW iX5 Hydrogen is also being exhibited at the Summit.

Locally emission-free mobility is also the dominant theme for the models awaiting visitors to the Open Space site. BMW has at least one purely electrically powered representative in all relevant model segments. The brand is presenting its entire line-up to the public, ranging from the BMW iX1 compact Sports Activity Vehicle via the BMW i4 and BMW i5 to the BMW iX and the BMW i7 luxury sedan.

The Open Space at Max-Joseph-Platz can be visited free of charge on 5 – 9 September from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday 10 September from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, BMW Welt will continue to provide an attractive destination for all automotive enthusiasts during IAA Mobility 2023. The current model portfolios of the BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad brands are presented here, along with the latest BMW and MINI Lifestyle collections. Plus, starting on 2 September 2023, BMW Lifestyle together with BMW M GmbH will be running a GOODS WITH FREUDE pop-up store in the Hofstatt shopping centre at No. 10 Sendlinger Straße. Located just a few minutes’ walk away from the Open Space, the store will feature both familiar lifestyle articles and the new BMW Lifestyle collection.

World premiere: the BMW Vision Neue Klasse.

At IAA Mobility 2023, the BMW Group is offering visitors a preview of the Neue Klasse – the forthcoming generation of models from BMW. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse brings together innovations from the areas of electrification, digitalisation and circularity in signature BMW style. The Vision Vehicle takes design, control/operation, efficiency and sustainability into a whole new dimension – one that it will be possible to experience on the road before long.

During IAA Mobility 2023, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse will be on show at both the Summit and the Open Space. The new Vision Vehicle incorporates the latest innovations in the BMW Group’s key future-focused fields. It therefore builds on the BMW i Vision Circular and the BMW i Vision Dee – which have already demonstrated the BMW Group’s development expertise in the areas of circular economy and digitalisation – and combines their qualities with further new developments in exterior and interior design, user experience and powertrain and battery technology.

World premiere: the plug-in hybrid variants of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan.

As well as the all-electric BMW i5, the brand is exhibiting two other model variants with electrified powertrains at IAA Mobility 2023. As early as spring 2024, two models featuring state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid technology will be added to the new BMW 5 Series Sedan range. Their six-cylinder and four-cylinder in-line petrol engines from the new modular generation of Efficient Dynamics units will each be combined with the latest BMW eDrive technology for plug-in hybrid systems. This will result in a notable increase in output and much sharper power delivery, while also significantly improving efficiency and electric range compared to the outgoing model generation.

The electric motor purpose-developed for the new plug-in hybrid system is integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission together with its power electronics. The highly integrated drive unit contributes up to 145 kW/197 hp to the maximum combined output of 360 kW/489 hp in the case of the new BMW 550e xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 1.1 – 0.8 l/100 km [256.8 – 353.1 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 22.5 – 20.1 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 24 – 19 g/km in WLTP cycle, provisional figures) and 220 kW/299 hp for the new BMW 530e Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 0.8 – 0.6 l/100 km [353.1 – 470.8 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 21.4 – 18.9 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 19 – 14 g/km in WLTP cycle, provisional figures).

A BMW-patented innovation has been used to enhance the electric motor’s power delivery in the new plug-in hybrid models: a pre-gearing stage enables the nominal torque of 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) to be increased to effective torque of up to 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) at the transmission input for the motor. The compact electric motor is therefore able to boost torque by an amount that would normally only be possible using a larger unit and makes a clear difference both when accelerating off the line and putting in a rapid burst of speed. Electric range is now up to 79 – 90 kilometres (49 – 56 miles) in the WLTP cycle for the new BMW 550e xDrive Sedan and 87 – 101 kilometres (54 – 63 miles) in the WLTP cycle for the new BMW 530e Sedan.

The lithium-ion high-voltage battery’s space-saving positioning within the vehicle’s underbody has a beneficial effect on both the car’s centre of gravity and the capacity of its luggage compartment, which holds a total of 520 litres in the plug-in hybrid models – meaning it is just as large as that offered by their purely combustion-engined siblings. The usable energy provided by the high-voltage battery has climbed to 19.4 kWh. At the same time, maximum charging capacity has doubled compared to the outdoing models and now stands at 7.4 kW, enabling the high-voltage battery to be fully recharged from empty in 3.0 hours. When hooked up to a conventional domestic power socket, a full vehicle charge is completed in 9.8 hours.

World premiere: the BMW i7 Protection.

BMW is presenting a new generation of protection vehicles in the luxury sedan segment at the IAA Mobility 2023 show. The new BMW i7 Protection (electric power consumption combined in WLTP cycle: 30.0 kWh/100 km, provisional figure) is absolutely unique in this segment, as it is the world’s first ever certified protection sedan with an all-electric drive system. Driven by two powerful electric motors, it meets all the requirements of class VR9 protection without any limitations, as does the new V8-engined BMW 7 Series Protection (fuel consumption combined in WLTP cycle: 14.6 l/100 km [19.3 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions: 328 g/km, provisional figures).

Both models blend the integrated protection concept channelled into the development of the new BMW 7 Series range with outstanding levels of ride comfort and spaciousness, advanced equipment features and the unbeatable dynamic prowess for which BMW is renowned. The concept centres around the new and unique BMW Protection Core, which forms a self-supporting body structure made from armour steel. This is then combined with features such as additional armouring for the underbody and roof, plus armoured glass. The result is customised protection from attacks with firearms or explosives for at-risk individuals. The glass in the new protection vehicles even meets the requirements for the highest class of civilian protection, VPAM 10.

The all-electric BMW i7 Protection is equipped with one electric motor at the front axle and another at the rear. Together they generate a combined output of 400 kW/544 hp and maximum combined torque of 745 Nm (549 lb-ft), and create an electric all-wheel-drive system. The new BMW i7 Protection sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest in 9.0 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 160 km/h (99 mph). The instantaneous, precisely orchestrated power delivery from the two motors guarantees exceptional traction and directional stability even when the car is being driven hard and performing challenging manoeuvres, such as when escaping from an attack.

Tuned and optimised specifically for this model, the chassis technology also makes allowance for the additional weight of its armouring, resulting in superbly assured performance in any situation. Another unique offering for this segment is the inclusion of Integral Active Steering as standard. This reduces the car’s turning circle, increases agility when cornering at speed and improves driving comfort for rear-seat passengers. The 20-inch light-alloy wheels are a further standout feature. The PAX tyres that also come as standard allow the car to continue its journey at up to 80 km/h (50 mph) even in the event of a total loss of pressure.

The latest generation of BMW iDrive based on BMW Operating System 8.5 is fitted, complete with the BMW Curved Display. The system is intuitive to use and operates in a way familiar to BMW drivers. The special functions relevant to occupant protection are also operated via BMW iDrive. The new protection vehicles can also be tailored precisely to any purpose, with items including a fresh-air supply system, a fire extinguishing system, flashing lights, radio transceivers and flag poles for when the car is on official duty, plus other special customer-specific options.

Trailblazing: the BMW iX5 Hydrogen.

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen presented at IAA Mobility 2023 provides further evidence of the company’s superlative innovative strength in the field of drive technology. A pilot series of the Sports Activity Vehicle with hydrogen fuel-cell drive, developed on the basis of the current BMW X5, has entered service for demonstration and test purposes with various target groups around the world. This allows selected test groups who haven’t been involved in the development process to get behind the wheel of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen and gain a direct impression of its attributes for the first time.

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen is equipped with the latest, fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology. The highly integrated drive unit at the rear axle draws its energy from a high-performance battery with li-ion technology that was specially developed for the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle and generates maximum output of 295 kW/401 hp. The electric motor also doubles as a generator that feeds energy back into the high-performance battery on the overrun or under braking.

The model’s two 700-bar tanks made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) together hold six kilograms of gaseous hydrogen and can be refilled in three to four minutes. A chemical reaction takes place in the fuel cell system between the hydrogen and oxygen from the air, through which the electric power for the electric motor is generated. The BMW iX5 Hydrogen achieves a range of 504 kilometres (313 miles) in the WLTP cycle without having to refill the tanks. The hydrogen-powered SAV completes the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in under six seconds and goes on to reach a top speed in excess of 180 km/h (112 mph).

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen combines long-distance capabilities and short refuelling stops with zero tailpipe emissions and hallmark BMW driving dynamics. Its hydrogen fuel-cell technology has the potential – provided the necessary basic conditions are in place – to serve as an additional pillar in the BMW Group’s future powertrain portfolio. As part of its ongoing transformation, the BMW Group is following an approach that embraces all technologies when it comes to drive systems. The company is therefore readying itself for differing customer requirements, infrastructure standards and political and regulatory frameworks in the various regions of the world. This degree of flexibility puts the BMW Group in a position to react quickly to changing requirements in the markets in any situation and to present as many customers as possible with an appropriate model offering at all times.

SOURCE: BMW Group