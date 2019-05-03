The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe – a four-door sports car of sublime elegance and modern luxury

BMW’s model offensive in the luxury segment continues with the addition of a third model variant to the 8 Series range;

World premiere at the BMW Group #NextGen event in Munich in June 2019;

Launch from September 2019.

The BMW Group is revealing another new addition to the BMW 8 Series range as it presses ahead with its model offensive in the luxury segment. Following the successful launch of the BMW 8 Series Coupe and BMW 8 Series Convertible, the carmaker is now offering the first glimpse of the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. This four-door sports car of consummate elegance, with an interior epitomising modern luxury, is currently in the final phase of development for series production. The BMW Group #NextGen event set to be held at BMW Welt in Munich on 25 – 27 June 2019 will provide the stage for the newcomer’s world premiere.

The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe fuses breathtaking performance credentials with an emotion-stirring design and spacious rear compartment. Its standalone character is brought to the fore most prominently by a design as graceful as it is flamboyant. Athletic proportions and dynamically flowing lines come together to create an aura of sporting exclusivity. The two extra doors and impressive space for rear passengers combine with the extended wheelbase and duly enhanced ride comfort to make the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe an outstanding operator both in everyday driving and over longer journeys.

Expanding its model portfolio in the luxury segment is one of the key fields of action the BMW Group has identified – as part of its NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy – to ensure the company’s sustained growth. The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe’s broad range of abilities give it everything it needs to stoke the appetite of new target groups for BMW’s signature driving pleasure in a luxury model. The car’s world premiere will be one of the highlights of the inaugural BMW Group #NextGen event in Munich. The worldwide launch of the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will begin just a few months later, in September 2019.

*Due to the prototype vehicle status, technical details like fuel consumption, CO2 emissions etc. will be communicated later this year.

