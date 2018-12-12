The Best in Class of 2018

Euro NCAP announces its annual ‘Best in Class’ winners today and three of the vehicles tested in 2018 have achieved the coveted award[1]. The Mercedes-Benz A‑Class, the stand out performer amongst Small Family Cars and this year’s overall best result; the Lexus ES, the best all-round performer in the Large Family Car category; and the Hyundai NEXO the best of the Large Off-Roaders[2].

The Lexus ES also claimed Euro NCAP’s new award for best performing hybrid or electric car in the 2018 season of safety testing.

Euro NCAP Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen said,

“In 2018 we introduced tough new tests, with a particular focus on Vulnerable Road User protection. The three Best in Class award winners this year all clearly demonstrate that car-makers are striving for the highest levels of protection and that Euro NCAP’s assessments are a catalyst for these crucial safety improvements.”

“Euro NCAP put automated driving technology to the test in 2018 for the first time and our findings helped clarify some of the confusion motoring consumers are currently experiencing. Assisted driving systems can bring safety and convenience benefits but full automation is a long way off. We will follow and assess these developments closely and ensure that consumers have all the information they need when considering these new driver technologies.”

“In the meantime our assessment Road Map presents some important challenges for vehicle manufacturers in the years ahead and we hope that all car-makers will rise to this opportunity as Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and Hyundai have done this year.”

SOURCE: Euro NCAP