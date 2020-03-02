The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar—the ultimate two-seat grand tourer

Bentley Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world, to unveil the Bacalar at Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe, UK

   March 2, 2020

Following the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show, Bentley Motors will be holding a digital press conference at 08:30am GMT on 3 March 2020 to unveil the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar will be only the second two-seat Bentley since 1930.

The press conference will be streamed on the Bentley Motors YouTube channel www.youtube.com/BentleyMotors

Exquisitely hand-built by Bentley Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world, the Bacalar represents Grand Touring at its most exhilarating.  Sustainable and ethically-sourced materials are fused with a beautiful yet dramatic design inspired by Bentley’s centenary concept car, the EXP 100 GT.

The two-seat layout and wraparound cockpit of the Bacalar creates a luggage space behind the exquisitely stitched front seats, occupied by a bespoke pair of travel cases trimmed to match the interior materials, all of which are sustainably sourced.

SOURCE: Bentley 

