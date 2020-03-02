The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar – the ultimate two-seat grand tourer

Following the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show, Bentley Motors will be holding a digital press conference at 08:30am GMT on 3 March 2020 to unveil the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar will be only the second two-seat Bentley since 1930.

The press conference will be streamed on the Bentley Motors YouTube channel www.youtube.com/BentleyMotors

Exquisitely hand-built by Bentley Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world, the Bacalar represents Grand Touring at its most exhilarating. Sustainable and ethically-sourced materials are fused with a beautiful yet dramatic design inspired by Bentley’s centenary concept car, the EXP 100 GT.

The two-seat layout and wraparound cockpit of the Bacalar creates a luggage space behind the exquisitely stitched front seats, occupied by a bespoke pair of travel cases trimmed to match the interior materials, all of which are sustainably sourced.

SOURCE: Bentley