The all-new ŠKODA OCTAVIA PRO for China: More digital and emotive, and with a lot of extra space

Prepare to meet the all-new ŠKODA OCTAVIA PRO: the Czech automaker is offering the latest, fourth generation of its best-seller to Chinese customers in the form of an exclusive variant that is specifically tailored to the Chinese market. Compared to the all-new OCTAVIA introduced in Europe in 2020, the China edition has its wheelbase increased by 44 millimetres and is 64 millimetres longer. The OCTAVIA PRO’s advantage in length becomes even more apparent when compared against the third-generation model, which remains on sale in China as well. The ŠKODA OCTAVIA PRO uses the emotive design language of the European model and features front and rear aprons in the style of the sporting OCTAVIA RS. In addition to innovative driver assistance functions it comes with a latest-generation infotainment system. The interior features a prominent 12-inch central display.

With over 1.4 million units sold in China to date, the ŠKODA OCTAVIA is a key performer for the Czech carmaker in its largest single market. This is why ŠKODA AUTO has made exclusive adjustments to the all-new OCTAVIA’s fourth generation prior to its launch in China. Marketed as the ŠKODA OCTAVIA PRO, the new model for the world’s most populous country boasts a wheelbase extended by 44 millimetres to 2,730 millimetres. This increases the already generous cabin size of the European OCTAVIA even more, turning the new variant into a veritable space ace. Its overall length increases by 64 millimetres to 4,753 millimetres. Compared to the third-generation OCTAVIA, which will remain on sale in China alongside the new model, the all-new ŠKODA OCTAVIA PRO is an even more sizeable 78 millimetres longer.

Emotive design and RS-style aprons

The all-new ŠKODA OCTAVIA PRO for the Chinese market uses the same emotive design language as the fourth-generation OCTAVIA in Europe. It excels with sculptural elements, precise lines and modern, clearly defined surfaces. Overall, the OCTAVIA PRO looks like a dynamic coupé. This impression is reinforced by front and rear aprons in the style of the sporting OCTAVIA RS combined with a black roof, black exterior mirrors and alloy wheels measuring up to 18 inches in diameter. The slim headlights and tail lights are sharply drawn, feature the signature ŠKODA crystalline elements and come with LED technology as standard.

Multi-level instrument panel, 12-inch display and optional head-up display

The new interior architecture of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA is dominated by a multi-level instrument panel and a free-standing central display with a differently coloured area beneath it echoing the contours of the ŠKODA grille. The OCTAVIA PRO’s touchscreen display has a screen diagonal of 12 inches. With their permanent internet connection, the latest-generation infotainment systems provide access to numerous mobile online services. The optional Virtual Cockpit with a screen diagonal of 10.25 inches is another digital and customisable system. It can be complemented by an optional head-up-display projecting items like the current speed, navigation prompts, detected road signs and activated driver assistance systems onto the windscreen, in the driver’s immediate field of vision. The multifunction sport steering wheel comes with three spokes as well as buttons and knurled scroll wheels. The OCTAVIA PRO also includes many sophisticated comfort features, such as front seats that offer ventilation in addition to seat heating and electric adjustment. Electric tailgate operation is also on board.

Innovative assistance systems, superior road safety and DSG with shift-by-wire technology

The ŠKODA OCTAVIA PRO features innovative assistance systems such as an exit warning function that tells occupants opening a door whether there are other vehicles or cyclists approaching from behind. The new model provides drivers with lane-keeping and lane-change assistance and if necessary will initiate an emergency stop. It also comes with Adaptive Cruise Control. Safe handling is ensured by an advanced multi-link suspension from the Volkswagen Group. Power is provided by an efficient 1.4 TSI engine with 110 kW (150 PS) and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG with shift-by-wire technology. This means that the driver’s gear selection is communicated electronically rather than mechanically to the transmission, via a small rocker switch on the centre console.

Iconic model with Chinese lucky number in its name

The name OCTAVIA is derived from the Latin “octavia” (“the eighth”). The original OCTAVIA introduced in 1959 was the eighth ŠKODA model to feature a state-of-the-art independent suspension for all wheels and also the Czech carmaker’s eighth model since the Second World War. In 1996, ŠKODA introduced the modern OCTAVIA, which has since gone on to become the brand’s most popular and iconic model, with a production total of over 6.8 million. In China, the number 8 also represents infinity and is considered particularly lucky, making it many Chinese people’s favourite number.

SOURCE: ŠKODA