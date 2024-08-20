The all-new Škoda Elroq: Taking sustainable interior materials to the next level

The all-new Škoda Elroq introduces advanced sustainable interior materials, including Recytitan and Technofil

The all-new Škoda Elroq brings a fresh perspective to sustainable automotive design with its innovative use of interior materials like Recytitan and Technofil. In line with the brand’s Modern Solid design language, the Elroq’s interior emphasises simplicity, spaciousness, and clean lines. At the same time, the selected materials underscore Škoda’s commitment to environmental protection and reducing the CO2 footprint of its vehicles: the seats and upholstery fabrics are made from recycled plastic bottles and, for the first time, recycled post-consumer clothing. These are carefully reprocessed into high-quality new yarns and fabrics for the Elroq. The Czech car manufacturer thus takes the next step towards further realising its sustainability goals.

Four Design Selections, incorporating even more sustainable materials

The new Škoda Elroq boasts a spacious interior defined by clean, simple lines that embody the brand’s Modern Solid design language. Customers will have the choice of four Design Selections: Studio, Loft, Lodge, and Suite, each incorporating a greater proportion of sustainable materials.

The Loft Design Selection, for example, uses Recytitan—a material comprising 78% recycled PET and, for the first time in Škoda models, recycled post-consumer clothing. The dark grey-blue fabric is complemented by dark artificial leather details and yellow reflective stitching.

The Lodge Design Selection features a material called Technofil. This material also contains ECONYL® yarns made from regenerated nylon obtained for example from old fishing nets and fabric scraps. This Selection is distinguished by black fabric paired with light grey artificial leather, highlighted by orange contrast stitching and matching orange seat belts.

Fabric scraps, fishing nets and bottles re-used in Škoda interiors

Škoda is continuously advancing its use of innovative and sustainable materials across all products. To further increase the sustainability of the Elroq’s Design Selection Loft, the brand uses Recytitan for the door panels, seat covers, dashboard, armrest, and knee pads. It is composed of 78% recycled PET, sourced from items such as plastic water bottles. The remaining material is derived from new PET (16%) and for the first time also mechanically recycled fibres recovered from post-consumer clothing (6%). The fibre blend undergoes processing without chemical treatments. The careful attention to detail during the spinning and warping of yarns ensures a perfect balance of comfort, durability, and sustainability.

In the Lodge Design Selection, Škoda uses Technofil material, which is composed of 75% recycled ECONYL® fibres and 25% polyester. This innovative fabric reuses nylon waste, such as fishing nets, fabric scraps, and carpets destined for landfill, transforming them into new nylon yarn. Known for its excellent friction and abrasion resistance, ECONYL® nylon is also 100% regenerable, allowing yarns to be recycled repeatedly without ever losing quality.

SOURCE: Škoda