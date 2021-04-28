A true icon ever since its release in 1997, Kangoo won over the hearts of its customers with its spacious, modular design with plenty of storage options. The All-New Kangoo, it is Kangoo and more!

A true icon ever since its release in 1997, Kangoo won over the hearts of its customers with its spacious, modular design with plenty of storage options. The All-New Kangoo, it is Kangoo and more! It has improved on all the original features that made the first model such a success. This latest generation is the Kangoo comeback! The combispace maintains its ingenious flat floor and innovative roof bars that are unlike anything on the market and the latest in safety features on the base-line model.

The All-New Renault Kangoo: the elegant and spacious combispace

With five regular seats, the All-New Kangoo is the perfect vehicle for active families and large groups in need of something modular so they never run out of room. With a new exterior design, more comfort and equipment, it offers a perceived quality worthy of a high-end private car as well as new driving aids.

Manufactured at the Renault factory in Maubeuge, France, the All-New Kangoo will be sold throughout Europe and internationally as early as June 2021.

Renault heralds the comeback of Kangoo with an excitingly athletic exterior that will win over new customers from the mini-van market, to once again be in the European Top 3. The All-New Kangoo moves upmarket, taking a step away from utility vans and closer to the standards of cars. Thanks to its high-end design, families will be proud to jump behind the wheel of their New Kangoo!

Jean-Louis Wiedemann, Commercial Director Small Vans/Combispaces, Groupe Renault

The All-New Kangoo: 5 unforgettable features!

The best rear-passenger legroom in its category, with three full-sized places

More than 49 litres of easily accessible storage compartments, including the Easy Life drawer

A generous boot of 775 litres, in the top 3 of its category, expandable to 3,500 litres with its large flat floor

Equipped with innovative roof bars, which can be handled without tools, so you never run out of space or can carry everything

Fourteen new standard driver-assistance systems for added security.

Source: Renault Group