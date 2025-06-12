The all-new Nissan LEAF maximizes the EV experience with lifestyle enhancing tech

Fast charging can add up to 250km of range in as little as 14 minutes1

In the final installment of the LEAF Insights video series, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today details how the third generation EV’s suite of technology not only supports everyday driving but also makes EV ownership easier and enhances owners’ lifestyles.

Richard Candler, Vice president global product strategy said “We know one of the barriers for EV adoption globally is anxiety over long distances. With the all-new LEAF’s intelligent route planner, which is synchronized with Google Automotive Services, finding charging locations along a route is easy and intuitive. So, drivers can cover their journey with confidence”.

Nissan engineers applied considerable effort to make the real-world EV ownership experience easier and more convenient. A key to this is a seamless charging experience.

When connected to a fast charger, owners of the all-new Nissan LEAF will be able to add up to 250km of range in just 14 minutes1.

For customers in the U.S. the all-new LEAF is North American Charging Standard (NACS) compatible and will support Plug and Charge functionality, delivering a more seamless EV ownership experience.

Additionally, on applicable grades a new, navigation-linked conditioning function optimizes battery cooling based on the input destination. When users input a destination, the system assesses the route to determine the load, identifying scenarios like severe hills and extended freeway driving. When the load is predicted to be low, the system automatically adjusts the battery cooling mode to conserve energy.

Similarly, the system can provide benefits during fast charging during summer months. When it determines that the planned route after charging involves low load, it permits a temporary adjustment in the battery’s acceptable temperature during fast charging to allow for increased charging capacity.

Chief Planning Specialist, Keiji Endo said “V2X, which is really important for our future, supports not only energy balance between supply and demand but also supports society to utilize renewable energy. This EV is not just a car, it is supporting customers and communities with energy needs.”

The all-new Nissan LEAF features available Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) connection points. On applicable grades in the U.S., one connector in-cabin and another in the cargo area are capable of up to 1500 watts of combined discharge 2. Owners can power a variety of small to medium-sized devices when camping or enjoying outdoor adventures.

Additionally, leveraging an available V2L accessory adapter, customers can access the external charging port to conveniently power devices. 3

In markets such as Japan, the all-new LEAF continues the nameplate’s ability to deliver Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) functionality, allowing it to supply electricity back to a home or receive solar generated energy. The all-new LEAF can be connected to a home energy management system, enabling users to power household appliances or charge devices using the energy stored in the vehicle’s battery.

This capability enhances energy efficiency, reducing reliance on the gride during peak times and provides additional convenience for LEAF owners. It also allows the vehicle to act as a backup power source in the event of a power outage.

The all-new, third generation Nissan LEAF will be revealed in its entirety next week.

1Based on European-spec model with WLTP procedure and 150 kW DC Fast charger at 25-degree Celsius ambient temperature. U.S. specification models, using EPA test procedure, estimated to recover 10-80% in 35 minutes.

2Location of port(s) and rating varies by region. Maximum combined output rating for Japan is 1500W. European models do not feature in-cabin V2L points.

3In some markets/regions may require purchase of accessory V2L adapter/connector.

SOURCE: Nissan