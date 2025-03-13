The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA: gorgeous, effortless, intuitive, and flexible

The new CLA offers more to customers in every dimension: more space, more refinement, more comfort, more intelligence, and more efficiency compared to its predecessor

The new CLA offers more to customers in every dimension: more space, more refinement, more comfort, more intelligence, and more efficiency compared to its predecessor. It is the cleverest car Mercedes Benz ever made – and the first model in a completely new family of vehicles.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA: the highlights

The new CLA offers more to customers in every dimension: more space, more refinement, more comfort, more intelligence, and more efficiency compared to its predecessor. It is the cleverest car Mercedes‑Benz ever made – and the first model in a completely new family of vehicles. Each new model will be available with both electric and high-tech hybrid drives. The debut is made by the all-electric CLA.

Intuitive: The most intelligent Mercedes-Benz ever thanks to the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS)

Up-to-date for years and always ready for new features: regular over-the-air updates

The new CLA is the first vehicle to fully operate on the in-house developed Mercedes‑Benz Operating System (MB.OS), making it the most intelligent Mercedes-Benz ever. The new AI-enhanced system makes it possible to equip every vehicle with a supercomputer connected to the Mercedes‑Benz Intelligent Cloud. This enables regular over-the-air updates[1] for the most important vehicle functions, including driving assistance systems for the first time. This keeps the CLA up-to-date and attractive for years to come.

On the way to a hyper-personalised digital experience: the fourth MBUX generation

MB.OS marks the start of the fourth MBUX generation. It opens up a new world of personalised experiences and intuitive interaction between human and vehicle, setting new standards in the automotive industry. The new MBUX generation is the first in-car infotainment system to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) from both Microsoft and Google. This combines multiple AI agents in one system for the first time. MB.OS offers maximum flexibility to seamlessly integrate content from third-party providers. The typical Mercedes interface remains, delivering the familiar customer experience.

Exceptionally intuitive and individual: the new MBUX UI/UX concept

The MBUX Superscreen is powered by state-of-the-art high-performance chips and real-time graphics from the Unity Game Engine. The new control and display concept is tailored to individual customer preferences. The further developed MBUX Zero Layer on the central display shows the most important information, suggestions and, for the first time, the most recently used apps1. In the app view, apps can now be moved and grouped into individually named folders, similar to how it works on a smartphone. When an app is open, a simple swipe to the left returns to the app view. Another swipe takes the user back to the Zero Layer. Alternatively, they can still go directly to the Zero Layer at any time via the home button.

Intelligent, easy to talk to and empathetic like a friend: the new MBUX Virtual Assistant

With generative AI, the new MBUX Virtual Assistant revolutionises the relationship between vehicle and driver. It enables the kinds of complex, multi-turn dialogues one might have with a friend and has short-term memory. Based on ChatGPT4o and searches with Microsoft Bing, it unites the collective knowledge of the internet. Thanks to Google Gemini, the virtual assistant is also well-versed in navigation-related questions. It can access information from the Google Maps platform to provide users with detailed and personalised answers to questions about navigation, points of interest and much more. The MBUX Virtual Assistant is always present on the Zero Layer as a “living” avatar in the form of the Mercedes‑Benz star. During an active dialogue, it recognises emotions and can respond accordingly.

Intelligent navigation you can trust: bespoke Google Maps solution

In the new CLA, the navigation experience is based on Google Maps[2]. The navigation solution developed as part of the partnership between Google and Mercedes-Benz is one of the first integrations of Google Cloud’s new Automotive AI Agent for in-vehicle conversation services with Google Maps. Mercedes‑Benz Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors. Integrated visual communication also reaches a new dimension with MBUX Surround Navigation. It seamlessly integrates the driver-assistance view with a 3D representation of the surroundings and route guidance in real-time on the driver display. Drivers benefit from improved situational awareness, seeing what the CLA sees and how the assistance systems support them.

MB.DRIVE sets a new standard with state-of-the-art driving assistance and parking systems

The new CLA models in Europe come as standard with extensive safety features and the DISTRONIC Distance Assist. Additional comfort assistance systems are bundled by Mercedes-Benz under the name MB.DRIVE². MB.DRIVE ASSIST will be optionally available in Europe from market launch. It complements Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Steering Assist, making it a state-of-the-art SAE Level 2 driving assistance system. New in the CLA is Lane Change Assist, which facilitates lane changes with a simple click of the indicator lever. The safety assistance systems can prevent a multitude of accidents.

Effortless on the road: The CLA with EQ technology is the “one-litre car” for the electric age

Remarkably low consumption and high range

The carbon footprint of the new all-electric CLA is reduced by 40 per cent over the entire value chain compared to its non-electrified predecessor. With remarkably low consumption and an impressive range in this segment, the CLA is taking electric mobility in everyday life to a new level. The first models to come to markets are the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology (energy consumption combined: 14.1-12.2 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A)[3] and the CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology (energy consumption combined: 14.7-12.5 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A)3. With a range of up to 792 kilometres according to the WLTP³, the 200 kW CLA 250+ with EQ Technology offers a large radius in its class. The CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology with 260 kW is positioned as the performance version at the top end of the model range.

The 800-volt electric architecture makes charging almost as fast as refuelling

The 800-volt system can significantly reduce charging time in conjunction with the new battery generation. The CLA 250+ with EQ Technology can be recharged to a range of up to 325 kilometres[4] within ten minutes. Fast DC charging with up to 320 kW is possible for the CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4MATIC.

New battery generation with high energy density and a smaller carbon footprint

The new all-electric models CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4MATIC feature the top variant of lithium-ion batteries with a usable energy content of 85 kWh. The cells have anodes that mix silicon oxide with graphite. Compared to the previous battery with conventional graphite anodes, the gravimetric energy density has been increased by up to 20 per cent. The volumetric energy density of the cell chemistry is 680 Wh/l. The cobalt content has been further reduced. The new battery generation reduces the carbon footprint by about 30 per cent per cell compared to its predecessor. This is thanks to carbon reduction measures, net carbon neutral[5] cell production and the use of electricity from renewable energy sources in anode, cathode and cell housing production.

Sprinter and marathon runner in one: the new two-speed transmission

The two-speed gearbox on the main drive at the rear axle combines dynamism with high efficiency in all situations. The first gear enables excellent acceleration right from the start and a high towing capacity. It also offers great efficiency in urban traffic. The second gear is designed for power delivery at high speeds and high efficiency on the motorway. It ensures outstanding range and long-distance comfort. The top speed is also achieved in the second gear.

“Free” heat for efficient pre-conditioning: multi-source heat pump as standard

The electric CLA is the first Mercedes-Benz vehicle to feature an air-to-air heat pump. It no longer takes the detour through a water circuit and, as a so-called multi-source model, can use three energy sources in parallel: the waste heat from the electric drivetrain, the battery, as well as the ambient air. By using this “free” heat, the air-to-air heat pump contributes to the high efficiency of the CLA. It requires only about one-third of the electrical energy that a comparable auxiliary heater would need for the same output.

Flexible for individual needs: all-electric or with high-tech 48-volt hybrid drivetrain

A modern hybrid with three power levels will follow towards the end of the year

All-electric models play a key role in implementing Mercedes‑Benz’s sustainable business strategy. However, the wishes and mobility needs of customers in different regions of the world determine the pace of this transformation. Towards the end of the year, the new CLA will also be available as a hybrid with 48-volt technology and an electric motor integrated into the transmission. The modular architecture of the CLA model family allows Mercedes‑Benz maximum flexibility in the drive concept and production. The state-of-the-art combustion engine of the CLA hybrid will initially be available in three power levels. Customers will have the choice between front-wheel drive and 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

CLA hybrid models can drive all-electrically and recuperate

The electric motor, inverter and transmission form a highly integrated unit. The electric motor provides intelligent support across the entire speed range. At urban speeds and when less than 20 kW is needed, the hybrid models can drive on electric power alone. So-called electric cruising is possible at speeds of up to around 100 km/h. A special feature of the combustion engine is its ability to recuperate in all eight gears, recovering up to 25 kW of energy.

Gorgeous: emotional expression of athletic power

A desirable statement: athletic proportions and striking character lines

The CLA with EQ Technology captivates with an exciting interplay of intelligence and emotion, redefining desire. The long wheelbase, short overhangs and a powerful GT rear are an emotional expression of athletic power. The car’s sporty proportions are enhanced by a low greenhouse, long bonnet with power domes and large wheels. The car’s muscular and athletic shoulders start at the front wheel arches and extend to the sculptural rear. The clear design language emphasises the sculpted surfaces with reduced lines and precise joints. The striking character lines on the flank create an interesting interplay of light and shade when viewed side-on.

Radiant “face”: panel with illuminated Mercedes-Benz pattern

The iconic and sporty A-shape grille has been reinterpreted for the electric age. The innovative seamless star panel is fully illuminated for the first time on a Mercedes‑Benz production vehicle. A total of 142 individually animated LED chrome-effect stars create a distinctive brand signature. One of the few visual differences distinguishing the CLA hybrid is its classic radiator grille. It features a Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome, framed by an LED lightguide as standard.

Brightens the day and night: star-shaped headlights and taillights

With the optional MULTIBEAM LED headlights, the daytime running lights take the form of a Mercedes‑Benz star. Connecting the headlights is a band of light. The taillights are also star-shaped and connected by an illuminated design element. This combination gives the CLA a strong and unique visual presence. In conjunction with the optional MULTIBEAM LED headlights, it forms the new Mercedes‑Benz signature. It makes a Mercedes instantly recognisable at all times of the day or night – an unmistakable statement of iconic luxury. The standard-fit LED High Performance headlights have a chrome-plated design element in the shape of a star.

Light-flooded ambiance: panoramic roof fitted as standard for a generous interior feel

All CLA models come as standard with an expansive panoramic roof. This one-piece fixed glass roof has no central brace and extends seamlessly from the windscreen frame to the rear. It provides a new interior experience with an almost unobstructed view upwards. At the same time, the panoramic roof contributes to more generous headroom compared to its predecessor. Heat-insulating laminated safety glass, infrared film and low-emissivity (LowE) coating protect against sunlight and heat.

New spatial experience: minimalist interior design focusing on three iconic high-tech elements

The interior of the CLA offers a new luxury experience in this vehicle class. The design follows the principle of reduction to the essentials. It de-emphasises the underlying structure and focuses on a few iconic high-tech elements. The highlight is the optional, floating MBUX Superscreen, which extends across the entire width of the interior. Behind a large glass surface are the 26-centimetre (10.25-inch) driver display and the 35.6-centimetre (14-inch) centre display. After market launch of the CLA, the MBUX Superscreen will be available as an optional extra with an additional 35.6-centimetre (14-inch display) for the front passenger. Another eye-catcher is the centre console. Appearing to float in mid-air, its high position enhances the sporty feel. As in higher vehicle classes, it is split into two levels. The upper section offers an expansive, three-dimensional trim surface – with an integrated double cup holder and optional wireless smartphone charging cradle. The third high-tech element is the large leather-clad door centre panels, which likewise seem to float. They wrap three-dimensionally over the profile of the pull handle, which is designed in a classic tubular form.

Best-in-class equipment: a reinterpretation of modern luxury at Mercedes-Benz

An attractive and versatile range of colours and materials underscores Mercedes‑Benz’s commitment to exceptional design and distinctive features. Options include the new paint colours aqua mint and clear blue metallic as well as newly developed seat upholstery with a technical-looking pearl effect in black/clean white pearl. Also available are trim elements made of open-pore wood, brushed aluminium, a coating with an anodised look and a decorative paper surface that is new in the automotive industry.

[1] A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes-Benz Digital Extras are required to use the services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the corresponding user account. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed for a fee, provided they are at that point still offered for the corresponding vehicle.

[2] A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes-Benz Digital Extras are required to use the services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the corresponding user account. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed for a fee, provided they are at that point still offered for the corresponding vehicle.

[3] The specified values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement method. The ranges given refer to the European market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient utilisation of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

[4] At DC fast-charging stations with 500 amps based on the WLTP range.

[5] Net carbon-neutral means that carbon emissions that are not avoided or reduced at Mercedes-Benz are compensated for by certified compensation offsetting projects.

The Mercedes-Benz Management about the all-new CLA

“As the inventor of the automobile, we’ve rewritten automotive history time and time again – and now we’re doing it again with the all-new CLA. It translates our vision of the most efficient Mercedes ever made, the VISION EQXX, into series production. And the results speak for themselves: this car is ahead of the competition in every area – range, charging speed, consumption, comfort and intelligence – and underlines our ambition to lead in electric and in-car software. And it is just the first of a whole series of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles – with all-electric or high-tech hybrid drive.”

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

“The advanced technology in the all-new CLA takes us a big step closer to our vision of the hyper-personalised user experience. We are taking mobility to a whole new level. Thanks to our very own Mercedes-Benz Operating System MB.OS, it is without doubt, the cleverest car we have ever made. It is also the most efficient, making it the one to beat in this segment, with its electric range of up to 792 km in the WLTP and consumption as low as 12.2 kWh/100 km. And with its 800V architecture, it is not only energy efficient but also time efficient, enabling customers to recharge up to 325 km in just 10 minutes.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

“Our new Mercedes-Benz Operating System, MB.OS, is the brains behind the all-new CLA. It is designed around a powerful and purpose-built chip-to-cloud architecture that will be central to every future Mercedes-Benz model. This gives us maximum flexibility to integrate world-class content and applications from our leading global partners and tailor the style to meet our customers’ demands, anywhere in the world. At its core, MB.OS decouples software and hardware, which not only makes software development faster, it also allows us to keep nearly every area of the vehicle feeling like new with regular over-the-air updates.”

Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG

“The CLA always shaped our brand towards the next generation of customers. Therefore with this next generation we made the design very high-tech looking, sporty as a 4-door GT and beautiful like a sensual sculpture. With that the new CLA embodies the next level of our iconic distinctive ʻSensual Purityʼ style, the perfect fusion of beauty and intelligence.”

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA: the Mercedes-Benz Operating System and driving assistance systems

The cleverest Mercedes-Benz ever made

For the first-time, over-the-air updates of the entire vehicle software, including driving assistance systems

New MBUX generation for an even more intuitive and personalised customer experience

New MBUX Virtual Assistant offers the first in-car system with artificial intelligence from Google and Microsoft for natural and complex conversations

Tailored MB.DRIVE assistance systems set new standards in safety and comfort

The new CLA is the first vehicle to operate entirely on the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS). This makes it the cleverest Mercedes-Benz ever made. The deep integration of the chip-to-cloud architecture into the vehicle provides control of all actuators and sensors for an unparalleled immersive experience and intelligent integration of vehicle functions into the user interface. MB.OS is the brain of the new CLA. It controls four areas: infotainment, automated driving, body & comfort and driving & charging. At its core, MB.OS helps decouple hardware and software, making software development faster and more adaptable.

Starting with the new CLA, Mercedes-Benz divides the technological intelligence of its vehicles into three categories: MBUX, MB.DRIVE and MB.CHARGE. MB.DRIVE is the new umbrella term for intelligent driving assistance systems.

Thanks to MB.OS, the CLA is up-to-date for years and always ready for new functions

The CLA is equipped with supercomputers connected to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud. This enables over-the-air updates[1] of the entire vehicle software, including driving assistance systems for the first time. This keeps the CLA up-to-date and attractive for years, similar to a smartphone that regularly receives new apps and extended functions. To provide customers with top-notch content and experiences, Mercedes‑Benz collaborates with leading global partners like Google and Microsoft. The Mercedes-Benz Operating System offers maximum flexibility to seamlessly integrate content from third-party providers. The typical Mercedes‑Benz user interface remains intact, ensuring the familiar and valued customer experience.

The Mercedes-Benz Operating System also features more efficient software performance. As a result, over-the-air updates consume significantly less energy compared to the previous system. With MB.OS, Mercedes‑Benz sets new standards in energy efficiency through advanced technologies, the implementation of power-saving modes and intelligent function control. This means more range and fewer carbon emissions.

Launch of the fourth MBUX generation: exceptionally intuitive and personalised

The proven and popular infotainment system Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) now runs on MB.OS, marking the start of the fourth MBUX generation. It opens up a new world of personalised experiences and intuitive interaction between humans and vehicles, setting new standards in the automotive industry. The new MBUX generation is the world’s first in-car infotainment system to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) from both Microsoft and Google, combining multiple AI agents in one system for the first time.

The up to three screens are powered by state-of-the-art high-performance chips and real-time graphics from the Unity Game Engine. The new operating and display concept is tailored not only to the vehicle but also to individual customer preferences, following the design principle of reduction to the essentials. The enhanced MBUX Zero Layer on the central display shows the most important information, suggestions and, for the first time, recently used apps[2]. In the app grid, apps can now be moved and grouped into individually named folders, similar to a smartphone. When an app is open, a simple swipe to the left returns to the app grid. Another swipe takes the user back to the Zero Layer. Alternatively, they can still go directly to the Zero Layer at any time via the home button.

The MBUX Virtual Assistant: intelligent, easy to talk to and empathetic, like a friend

With generative artificial intelligence (AI), the new MBUX Virtual Assistant revolutionises the relationship between vehicle and driver. It is the next evolutionary step of the MBUX voice assistant and goes far beyond responding to commands. The MBUX Virtual Assistant enables complex, multi-turn dialogues – like you have with a friend – and has short-term memory. It is activated by saying “Hey Mercedes.” Based on ChatGPT4o and Microsoft Bing search, it unites the collective knowledge of the internet. For example: “Hey Mercedes, when does the cherry blossom season start in Japan?” – “And when does it start in Germany?” Users can speak naturally without thinking about specific formulations. For instance, the virtual assistant can answer questions like “Hey Mercedes, what is a black hole? Explain it so that children can understand.”

Thanks to Google Gemini, the MBUX Virtual Assistant is also well-versed in navigation-related questions. The Automotive AI Agent from Google Cloud, developed with Gemini via Vertex AI, is specifically tailored to the automotive industry. It can access information from the Google Maps platform to provide users with detailed and personalised answers to questions about navigation, points of interest and more. For example, it can respond with suggestions to the question: “Hey Mercedes, I have a date today. Do you have any ideas for something special to do around here?”

The MBUX Virtual Assistant can retain context. It can switch between the Automotive AI Agent from Google and ChatGPT, depending on the topic being discussed. This means users can continue conversations and retrieve information throughout their journey. The virtual assistant is always present on the Zero Layer as a “living” avatar in the form of the Mercedes-Benz star.

During an active dialogue, it recognises emotions and can respond accordingly. The star avatar provides visual feedback through colour-coded animations to express moods and show empathy. In the default setting, it is blue (red with the AMG Line). If it detects that the customer is in a positive mood, it turns green. If the MBUX Virtual Assistant notices pronounced happiness or excitement, for example, about a planned date, the avatar becomes more vivid and colourful. In the case of anger or sadness, it changes to orange/red. With different animations, the Virtual Assistant also signals whether it is speaking, listening or processing. Movement, brightness, intensity and colour interact seamlessly to communicate intuitively with the driver.

Individual entertainment for the front passenger

On request, the new CLA offers the front passenger their own 14-inch screen for individual entertainment. The continuously growing app portfolio[1] includes video streaming platforms such as Disney+. Disney+ is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of films and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century Studios, FX, Searchlight Pictures and National Geographic. Offering an unmatched collection of exclusive originals and an ever-growing library, Disney+ is available in the new CLA and will soon be available in other Mercedes-Benz models. Also available are the video-streaming platform RIDEVU from Sony Pictures Entertainment and video games with a wide selection of triple-A titles via the cloud-gaming provider Boosteroid. To enjoy the best in-car gaming experience, customers can use their Bluetooth gaming controller or mobile phone. The gaming controller can be used with the passenger display even while driving. The central display can only be used for this when parked.

The passenger display screensaver can also be customised with personal images. Numerous safety precautions, such as eye-tracking technology, ensure that the driver is not distracted.

MBUX Surround Navigation: seamless integration of assistance and route guidance

Integrated visual communication also reaches a new dimension with MBUX Surround Navigation. Thanks to the deeply integrated architecture of MB.OS, the advanced navigation system shows a real-time view of the vehicle and its surroundings. The system seamlessly combines the driving assistance view with a 3D representation of the surroundings and route guidance on the driver display. It shows other road users such as cars, bicycles, motorcycles and pedestrians. The integration of information into the driver display using 3D game engine graphics provides an extremely intuitive overview.

Drivers benefit from improved situational awareness as they see what the CLA sees and how the assistance systems are supporting them. This also builds trust on the path to autonomous driving. The display of route guidance in an environmental representation is particularly helpful in busy urban traffic. Customers can see early on what lies ahead, such as behind the next turn. Buildings and other infrastructure are easily and quickly recognisable. The system also provides an integrated overview of vehicle status through real-time virtual-reality visualisation, including the illumination of indicators, high and low beams. Acceleration and deceleration are visualised by the adjusted speed of the wheels.

Intelligent navigation you can trust, with tailormade route guidance from Google Maps

In the new CLA, the navigation experience is based on Google Maps[3]. The unique navigation system offers Mercedes‑Benz customers the best of both worlds: core services from Google Maps as a recognised benchmark and the trusted user interface from Mercedes-Benz. This offers the familiar Mercedes‑Benz services for charging and parking. The navigation solution in the CLA, developed in partnership by Google and Mercedes‑Benz, is one of the first systems to integrate Google Cloud’s new Automotive AI Agent for in-vehicle use with Google Maps.

Mercedes-Benz Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors. It dynamically responds to traffic jams or changes in driving style. Mercedes-Benz is continuously developing the energy forecast for Navigation with Electric Intelligence. In the future, predicted wind conditions along the road will be considered even more accurately based on the vehicle’s height.

To work out the route, the system calculates energy demand. It takes into consideration topography, route profile, ambient temperature, speed, heating and cooling needs. Other factors include the traffic situation on the planned route and the available charging stations, their charging capacity and payment functions. The calculation takes place in the cloud and is combined with onboard data.

The intelligent navigation recognises when a charging stop is necessary and plans it automatically to optimise overall travel time. Sometimes, two short charging stops with higher charging capacity may be more beneficial than one longer stop. Additionally, the vehicle’s charging settings are automatically adjusted by Navigation with Electric Intelligence and optimised for fast charging along the route. This includes preconditioning the high-voltage battery to ensure it is at the optimum temperature for high-speed DC charging at the right time. The system also provides energy-saving tips.

Mercedes-Benz is the first automaker to introduce an integrated reservation function[4] for charging stations. Starting in Germany and the USA, Mercedes-Benz customers can exclusively use the integrated charging service MB.CHARGE Public[5] to reserve a charging point in advance at the company’s own Mercedes‑Benz charging parks. When route guidance using Navigation with Electric Intelligence is active, the vehicle automatically makes the reservation 15 minutes before reaching the charging station. For drivers, the reservation function saves time spent waiting and provides them the assurance of an available charging spot.

KEYLESS-GO now with automatic locking and unlocking

The new CLA is available with the optional KEYLESS-GO feature. In the latest generation of this access system, and depending on market availability, the vehicle automatically locks or unlocks when the user with the vehicle key approaches or moves away. This feature can also be deactivated via the head unit if desired. Additionally, KEYLESS-GO is optionally available with Handsfree Access, allowing automatic opening and closing of the boot via a kicking motion under the rear bumper.

MB.DRIVE sets a new standard with advanced driving and parking assistance systems

The all-new CLA models in Europe come standard with extensive safety equipment and the Distance Assist DISTRONIC. Technical details include eight cameras, five radar sensors, twelve ultrasonic sensors and a water-cooled supercomputer with sufficient power reserves for future functions and regular over-the-air updates.

Mercedes-Benz bundles additional comfort assistance systems under the name MB.DRIVE. The following digital extras1 are available or planned:

DRIVE ASSIST: Available as an option from market launch in Europe, it offers significantly more comfort by complementing Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Steering Assist, making it a state-of-the-art SAE Level 2 driving assistance system. New in the CLA is Lane Change Assist, which facilitates lane changes with a simple click of the indicator stalk.

Available as an option from market launch in Europe, it offers significantly more comfort by complementing Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Steering Assist, making it a state-of-the-art SAE Level 2 driving assistance system. New in the CLA is Lane Change Assist, which facilitates lane changes with a simple click of the indicator stalk. DRIVE ASSIST PLUS: Planned for later release, it offers enhanced assistance functions depending on the market. This includes the further developed Distance Assist DISTRONIC Plus. There are also plans for an Automatic Lane Change function on highways.

Planned for later release, it offers enhanced assistance functions depending on the market. This includes the further developed Distance Assist DISTRONIC Plus. There are also plans for an Automatic Lane Change function on highways. DRIVE ASSIST PRO: Includes two additional cameras, enabling new assistance functions in urban traffic to SAE Level 2++. Technically, MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO is possible worldwide in the CLA due to its modular design, but it cannot yet be approved everywhere for regulatory reasons. The market launch is initially planned for the Chinese variant in 2025, as the regulatory framework there allows it. The regulatory possibility also exists in the USA, with market launch planned for 2026.

Includes two additional cameras, enabling new assistance functions in urban traffic to SAE Level 2++. Technically, MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO is possible worldwide in the CLA due to its modular design, but it cannot yet be approved everywhere for regulatory reasons. The market launch is initially planned for the Chinese variant in 2025, as the regulatory framework there allows it. The regulatory possibility also exists in the USA, with market launch planned for 2026. DRIVE PARKING ASSIST: Can better and faster recognise parking spaces on both sides, as well as angled parking. It also detects parking spaces marked not only with white lines. Plus, it is now possible to leave a parking space automatically even after the car was parked manually.

Can better and faster recognise parking spaces on both sides, as well as angled parking. It also detects parking spaces marked not only with white lines. Plus, it is now possible to leave a parking space automatically even after the car was parked manually. DRIVE PARKING ASSIST 360: Adds new and improved surround views and a new-look HMI to the Parking Assist package.

[1] A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes-Benz Digital Extras are required to use the services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the corresponding user account. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed for a fee, provided they are at that point still offered for the corresponding vehicle.

[2] A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes-Benz Digital Extras are required to use the services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the corresponding user account. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed for a fee, provided they are at that point still offered for the corresponding vehicle.

[3] A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes-Benz Digital Extras are required to use the services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the corresponding user account. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed for a fee, provided they are at that point still offered for the corresponding vehicle.

[4] The reservation function is currently available at selected Mercedes-Benz charging stations in Germany and the USA. Further rollouts are planned for 2025, and the long-term goal is to establish around 10,000 charging points by the end of the decade. Mercedes-Benz is initially offering the reservation option free of charge as part of MB.CHARGE Public. Mercedes-Benz reserves the right to charge for the reservation in the future.

[5] A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes-Benz Digital Extras are required to use the services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the corresponding user account. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed for a fee, provided they are at that point still offered for the corresponding vehicle.