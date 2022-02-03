The All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric, behind the wheel of a high-tech compact car: a new definition of ‘driving pleasure’

Renault and electric vehicles, it is the story of a revolution embraced well before all others. More than 10 years of unparalleled experience and expertise, as shown by the 10 billion ‘e-kilometres’ covered by the 400,000 vehicles already sold

Renault and electric vehicles, it is the story of a revolution embraced well before all others. More than 10 years of unparalleled experience and expertise, as shown by the 10 billion ‘e-kilometres’ covered by the 400,000 vehicles already sold. Renault Group, EV pioneer, currently stands as market leader in Europe. And the story is just beginning.

Today, the electric revolution is picking up pace. Renault is well prepared to embrace the change, thanks to its experience in the field and its status as ‘historic car manufacturer’. The unique combination of Renault’s expertise in designing, manufacturing, and marketing vehicles, paired with its intricate network of knowledgeable sales staff and experienced mechanics to maintain and repair vehicles, and its know-how in electric vehicles, brings elements from the past and the future to better embrace the current acceleration with confidence.

A historical push forward that is currently embodied by Renault’s All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric. Inspired by the MORPHOZ concept car in 2019 then heralded by the Mégane eVision show car in 2020, this compact hatchback with a sleek, elegant style goes beyond expectations. Thanks to the Alliance-developed CMF-EV platform, it rewrites the rulebook and pushes the boundaries in terms of design, footprint/habitability ratio and versatility. It is as much a joy to drive as it is to behold.

SOURCE: Renault