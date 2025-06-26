The all-new Mazda6e – human-centric interactivity, redefined

Omotenashi-inspired welcome ceremony and personalised entry/exit experience

With intuitive technology, and deeply considered user experience, the Mazda6e creates a seamless bond between driver and machine, placing safety, convenience, and emotional connection at the forefront.

From the moment the driver approaches, the Mazda6e offers a warm welcome inspired by omotenashi – the Japanese spirit of hospitality and thoughtful anticipation. Welcome Mode is activated as the vehicle detects the key: side mirrors unfold, the door handle presents itself, the doors unlock automatically and a distinctive light signature at the front and rear greets the driver. Depending on settings, the rear spoiler subtly deploys. As the door opens, the driver seat moves back 10 centimetres for easy entry, returning to its preset position once inside. The sequence plays in reverse when leaving the car – a gesture that reflects the vehicle’s attention to detail and care for its occupants.

Inside, the cabin exemplifies Mazda’s Smart Cockpit philosophy. Displays and controls radiate naturally from the driver’s field of vision to reduce distraction and improve reaction time. A large Head-Up Display projects critical driving data, such as speed, navigation prompts, and safety alerts, onto the windscreen at an optimal focus distance of 7.5 metres. Drivers can customise the amount of information displayed via three modes – Minimal, Classic, or Custom – with an additional Snow Mode that changes display colours to enhance readability against bright winter backdrops.

Directly behind the steering wheel, a 10.2-inch digital metre set presents essential driving and vehicle status information – including tyre pressure, mileage, battery state of charge, outside temperature and open-door alerts.

In the centre of the dashboard, a 14.6-inch central touchscreen provides a refined interface for communication, entertainment and vehicle settings. With a layout and functionality inspired by smartphones, users can personalise their experience setting widgets and shortcut icons for quick access to frequently used features. A premium Sony audio system with 14 speakers – including one discreetly integrated into the front bumper for exterior playback – delivers crisp, immersive sound for any environment.

Mazda’s Human-Centric approach also considers how drivers interact with technology on the move. Voice recognition, available in nine European languages, enables hands-free operation of the navigation system, audio, climate control and more – allowing the driver to remain focused on the road. For quiet environments or sleeping passengers, intuitive gesture controls provide an alternative way to accept calls or operate the audio system without speaking or touching the screen.

The all-new Mazda6e also comes with a new navigation system that includes specific functions for electric vehicles. When calculating a route, the system suggests charging stations alongside the route to recharge the battery at the right time during the journey. When the battery needs to be recharged during the trip, the navigation proposes suitable charging stations nearby.

Further enhancing day-to-day usability, the Mazda6e introduces six Vehicle Modes that group several functions in one single command to adjust the vehicle to common scenarios. Leaving Mode keeps the cabin temperature stable for passengers or pets while the car is temporarily parked, displaying a message on the screen to reassure passers-by that the driver will return soon. Rest Mode and Relax Mode adjust lighting, air conditioning and audio settings to suit short or long breaks. Car Wash Mode folds the door mirrors, closes all windows, deactivates automatic wipers and retracts the spoiler. Fresh Air Mode opens the driver’s window and activates cabin purification. Private Call Mode hides call information and transmits the sound only via the two speakers in the driver’s headrest for discretion.

Control extends beyond the vehicle itself. With the dedicated Mazda6e App, drivers can manage charging schedules, pre-condition the cabin, check door and window status, defrost screens, and more – all remotely. A key feature of the app is Bluetooth Key Sharing, which allows the owner to share access to the vehicle with up to three users for predefined time periods. Whether for visiting family or a trusted friend, users can grant full or limited access, all while retaining complete oversight via the app.

The all-new Mazda6e will go on sale across Europe in the summer of 2025. It offers an advanced suite of features that remain effortlessly intuitive, proving that when technology is shaped around people – not the other way around – the result is both functional and deeply human.

Blending Japanese craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and cutting-edge technology, the all-new Mazda6e will arrive in European dealer showrooms in the summer of 2025.

SOURCE: Mazda