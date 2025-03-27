The all-new Mazda6𝖾: Where elegance meets electrification

The all-new Mazda6e is the latest addition to Mazda’s fully electric lineup in Europe

The all-new Mazda6e is the latest addition to Mazda’s fully electric lineup in Europe. A stylish electric hatchback with a fastback saloon style, the Mazda6e embodies a perfect balance between dynamic aesthetics and everyday practicality.

“The exterior is a true expression of its ‘Authentic Modern’ design philosophy,” explains Jo Stenuit, Director of Mazda’s European design studio in Oberursel, Germany. The vehicle’s sleek, coupé-inspired silhouette features a short rear deck, creating a sporty sedan-like appearance while maintaining the practicality of a five-door hatchback. It embodies harmony through contrast, balancing light and shadow, sharpness and roundness, to create a sense of dynamic motion even when stationary.

Mazda’s “Kodo – Soul of Motion” design language is brought to life through fluid surfaces and a low-slung profile, with parallel lines enhancing the car’s dynamic presence. This is further emphasised by the Aero-Fusiform shape—resembling a beautifully sculpted barrel, where all lines appear to converge at a single point. This seamless, flowing form reinforces the car’s aerodynamic elegance and sense of motion.

The sculpted door panels, inspired by the spray of a speedboat cutting through water, create a light-catching effect that further enhances the sense of movement. The rear end exudes power and stability, incorporating four distinct cylindrical taillight elements—a subtle homage to Mazda’s rich design heritage.

For the first time at Mazda, a glowing signature wing illuminates the Mazda6e’s front, featuring dynamic light animation as a visual charging indicator. The rear blends modern and classic design, with a horizontal line adding sleekness and width, while four cylindrical elements honour Mazda’s heritage.

Frameless doors and integrated handles enhance the seamless look, while an electrically extendable rear spoiler improves aerodynamics and stability at high speeds.

“The cabin of the Mazda6e is inspired by Japanese simplicity, built around the design principle of ‘ma’—the power of empty space,” says Jo Stenuit. “By intentionally creating emptiness, Mazda achieves a harmonious balance that enhances both aesthetics and functionality.”

A floating horizontal dashboard stretches across the cabin, creating a sense of openness and serenity, while the prominent centre console enhances driver focus and security. The interior design prioritises minimalism with depth, replacing excess buttons and screens with intuitive, thoughtful placement of controls.

The standard panoramic glass roof invites natural light into the cabin, reinforcing the expansive and airy feel. Tinted glass and heat insulation ensure comfort in all conditions. The sophisticated ambient lighting system, featuring 64 customisable colours, enhances the premium atmosphere with soft, indirect illumination.

The mono-form front seats, with their integrated headrests, deliver both modern elegance and exceptional comfort. Mazda offers a choice of high-quality upholstery: Warm Beige or Black artificial leather in the Takumi trim, and luxurious Tan Nappa and Suede cloth woven fabric in the Takumi Plus trim. Subtle satin chrome accents and meticulous stitching complete the refined, sophisticated look.

The all-new Mazda6e is a masterclass in design, seamlessly blending form and function to create a vehicle that is as visually striking as it is practical. With its fluid exterior lines, cutting-edge lighting technology, and a minimalist yet luxurious interior, the Mazda6e represents the next chapter in Mazda’s design evolution.

Bridging tradition and innovation, the all-new Mazda6e marks a bold step into the electric future while staying true to the craftsmanship and aesthetic excellence that define the Mazda brand. Entering a new era, the Mazda6e is more than just a car—it is a statement of Mazda’s commitment to design, technology, and electrification.

SOURCE: Mazda