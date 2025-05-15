The all-new Mazda6𝖾 – Jinba Ittai for the electric era

With the launch of the all-new Mazda6e, the Jinba Ittai driving philosophy enters a new era, transferring the seamless connection between car and driver into the age of electric mobility

With the launch of the all-new Mazda6e, the Jinba Ittai driving philosophy enters a new era, transferring the seamless connection between car and driver into the age of electric mobility. Every detail of the vehicle has been developed to deliver precise handling, intuitive response and a natural sense of control, creating the sense of unity between car and driver that defines Jinba Ittai.

The five-door hatchback’s driving dynamics have been fine-tuned to inspire confidence and offer lasting driving pleasure. A driver-focused cockpit layout and ergonomically designed seats ensure clarity, comfort and control, even on longer journeys.

Customers can choose between two electric powertrains delivering 190 kW (258 PS) or 180 kW (245 PS). Both configurations deliver 320 Nm of torque, ensuring smooth acceleration and responsive rear-wheel drive performance, with 0 to 100 km/h in under 8 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h.

Like all Mazda models for the European market, the all-new Mazda6e has been refined by Mazda engineers in Hiroshima, Japan, and Oberursel, Germany, to meet the expectations of European customers.

Steering, suspension and pedal calibration have been precisely adjusted to create a harmonious and reassuring driving feel. Rear-wheel drive, a multi-link rear suspension, and a balanced 50:50 weight distribution enable confident handling and direct feedback. The yaw rate aligns with human perception, while carefully tuned steering and damper characteristics increase precision in every manoeuvre.

An integrated brake control system permits fluid transitions between acceleration, braking and cornering, enhancing both stability and ride comfort. The rear spoiler deploying automatically at 90 km/h increases downforce and optimises high-speed stability.

The Mazda6e offers three drive modes — Normal, Sport and Individual — allowing drivers to tailor their driving experience to their individual style.

Normal mode ensures smooth driving by harmonising range and performance, making it ideal for everyday use. In this mode, acceleration is smooth, regenerative braking is set to a standard level, and power steering resistance is also standard.

Sport mode is designed to deliver a more engaging and dynamic experience. It offers strong acceleration, medium regenerative braking, and increased steering resistance for greater road feel.

Individual mode allows drivers to configure acceleration, regenerative braking and steering characteristics to their personal preferences. Acceleration can be set to either medium or strong, regenerative braking is available in four levels—low, standard, medium and strong—and steering resistance can be adjusted between standard and sport settings.

The all-new Mazda6e represents the evolution of Jinba Ittai in the age of electrification. It retains the distinctive driving experience of its predecessors while introducing a new level of precision, responsiveness and refinement. Every aspect of its design contributes to a dynamic, engaging and unmistakably Mazda driving experience.

Blending Japanese craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and cutting-edge technology, the all-new Mazda6e will arrive in European dealer showrooms in the summer of 2025.

This press release summarises European specifications. Numbers and specifications may vary according to local European market and vehicle trim grade.

SOURCE: Mazda