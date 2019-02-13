The all-new BMW X3 M and the all-new BMW X4 M

BMW M GmbH is expanding its high-performance model line-up to include models in the mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) segments for the first time. The BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M set the benchmark for dynamic excellence, agility and precision in their respective classes.

Also new is the launch alongside the BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M of their Competition siblings. The BMW X3 M Competition (fuel consumption combined: 10.5 l/100 km [26.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 239 g/km*) and BMW X4 M Competition (fuel consumption combined: 10.5 l/100 km [26.7 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 239 g/km*) will capture customers’ imagination with their extra power and exclusive appointments.

New six-cylinder in-line engine with superlative performance.

The most powerful straight-six petrol engine ever to see action in a BMW M car provides the muscle for stunning performance attributes. The newly developed high-revving unit with M TwinPower Turbo technology generates maximum output of 353 kW/480 hp from its 3.0-litre displacement, together with peak torque von 600 Nm (442 lb-ft). The version of the bi-turbo unit developed specially for the BMW X3 M Competition and BMW X4 M Competition raises the output figure by 22 kW/30 hp to 375 kW/510 hp.

Flawless distribution of power: M xDrive, Active M Differential.

The new high-performance engine teams up with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and uses the new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which made its debut in the BMW M5, to channel its power to the road. The M xDrive system has a rear-wheel bias and offers BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M owners two AWD driving modes. The centrally controlled interaction between M xDrive and the Active M Differential at the rear axle allows the all-wheel-drive system to split the engine’s power between the four wheels as required to deliver optimal traction, agility and directional stability. The BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M both sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds, while their Competition variants hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest in just 4.1 seconds.

SOURCE: BMW Group