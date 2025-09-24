The all-new 2026 Audi A6 redefines the mid-size luxury sedan with more performance, refinement, and technology than the previous generation

All-new 9th-generation sedan is quicker, quieter and comes with more driver-centric tech than the outgoing model, wrapped in sophisticated interior and exterior design

Audi of America today announced the latest technical specifications and pricing for its ninth-generation upper mid-sized luxury sedan, the all-new 2026 Audi A6. Synthesizing both driving precision and everyday refinement as a perfect balance between sportiness and comfort, the all-new A6 sedan redefines the premium business class and embodies the driving experience for which the A6 model line is best known. An optional Sport plus package brings S model dynamics and equipment to the A6 model line.

Embodying the most quintessential parts of the Audi brand’s DNA, the 2026 A6 sedan arrives in America with an all-new modern and sophisticated design inside and out. Engine performance has been improved and, with its enhanced dynamic capabilities, the all-new A6 is both quicker and better handling than the previous generation. The latest driver-centric infotainment and lighting technologies have also been incorporated including the handsome Audi digital stage MMI and customizable light signatures.

In totality, the 9th generation A6 marks a step change for the upper mid-size business segment and redefines Audi brand DNA for a new generation of luxury owners; simultaneously improving both driver engagement with the road and extending refinement for everyday driving.

Refining a successful formula, balancing performance, and refinement

For 2026, the all-new A6 sedan comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 mated to an Audi S tronic seven-speed dual clutch transmission and features quattro® all-wheel drive as standard. The carry-over powertrain has been thoroughly revised to make more power and reduce NVH levels transmitted through the chassis. The 2026 A6 sedan has 27 more horsepower (362 hp) and 37 more lb.-ft. of torque (406 lb.-ft.) than the previous generation A6 with the V6 motor. The increase in power and torque motivates the all-new model from 0 to 60 mph six tenths of a second quicker: completing the sprint in just 4.5 seconds, on its way to an electronically controlled top speed of 130 mph.

In addition, for the first time, the all-new A6 sedan is available with a range of dynamic enhancements previously only available on S6 models. Adaptive air suspension with electronically controlled dampers come standard on Prestige trim level models. Prestige models can be enhanced further with an optional Sport plus package which includes All-wheel steering, a sport rear differential and replaces the adaptive air suspension with steel sport suspension. These optional changes work together to improve both the dynamic performance of the all-new model during spirited drives and aid in everyday refinement and drivability around town. Functional steering changes have also been incorporated which improve responsiveness and feedback felt through the wheel.

Improving vehicle acoustics – both in a reduction of noise from outside the vehicle and of drivetrain noise transmitted through the chassis – was an area of particular focus during the development of the all-new model.

Sound insulation in the 2026 A6 sedan has improved by up to 30 percent compared to the previous model. More tightly sealed windows and optimized door seals help isolate the driver and passengers from the outside world. The standard acoustic glazing in the front windshield and front side windows is now available for the rear side windows as well on Prestige trims, further enhancing in-vehicle quietness. Powertrain vibration and harmonics were minimized thanks to newly developed engine and transmission mount bushings which make for a smoother and quieter ride. Even the shape of the transmission gear teeth was optimized, improving the acoustics of the 7-speed dual-clutch S tronic transmission. Moreover, all tires are equipped as standard with foam rings on the inside of the tire that help reduce vibration, improving road noise levels inside the vehicle.

Elegant and dynamic: the exterior design

The body design of the all-new 2026 Audi A6 sedan combines elegance and sportiness. The most important design feature is the curve of the upper edge of the window, which flows elegantly and sweepingly from the front side windows into the fixed rear window. Expansive surfaces paired with dynamic lines, which form quattro blisters that powerfully emerge from the shoulder area, are a core element of Audi design DNA. These features, in combination with the wide track, embody the sportiness inherent in the all-new model.

The front is characterized by the low-positioned Singleframe grille, which extends to the lower edge of the front apron. Together with sleek headlights and prominently positioned Audi rings, the A6 sedan features a striking, focused, and distinguished expression. Three-dimensionally modeled air curtains positioned under the headlights give the bumper a powerful and sporty look.

Just as the front end conveys prestige, so does the elongated and slightly upward-sloping rear end, with the Audi rings positioned high up. Two sleek rear lights with precise graphics and a continuous light strip emphasize the vehicle’s width. They lend the new Audi A6 a sense of presence, as does the vertical brake light flanking the rear. The large diffuser with its eye-catching trim piece rounds off the rear, integrating functional tailpipes with their strikingly designed rectangular covers.

At launch, four wheel designs are available ranging from 19 to 21 inches. The standard 19-inch 5-double-spoke design wheels come in a bicolor finish and are equipped with standard all-season run-flat tires. Two 20-inch wheels – a Multispoke design wheel with bicolor finish is available as a standalone option, and a 5-arm-peak design wheel with bicolor finish as part of an optional S line black optic exterior package – can be specified. Both 20-inch wheel designs also come equipped with all-season run-flat tires as standard. A 21-inch Multispoke-twist design wheel with black metallic finish is included as part of the optional Sport plus package. The optional 21-inch wheel is fit with summer performance tires for maximum driving dynamics.

Drivers can choose between eleven colors for the A6, including Arkona White, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Chronos Gray, Grenadine Red, Florett Silver, Firmament Blue, and Madeira Brown. The selection is rounded off with a completely new color, Midnight Green. Ascari Blue and Daytona Gray are also available exclusively for vehicles with the optional S line Black Optic exterior package.

Exterior Color Advanced line S line exterior Floret Silver Metallic • N/A Grenadine Red Metallic • • Midnight Green Metallic new • • Chronos Gray Metallic • N/A Arkona White • • Mythos Black Metallic • • Glacier White Metallic • • Firmament Blue Metallic • • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect N/A • Madeira Brown Metallic • • Ascari Blue Metallic N/A •

Injecting S model design into the A6

In contrast to the standard equipment, where the A6 sedan deliberately shows a lot of body color and aluminum trim to highlight its elegance, an optional S line black optic package is available on Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels, emphasizing the all-new model’s sportiness and dynamism.

The optional S line black optic package includes S line bumpers. The area around the front air intakes, which are larger and divided into two parts, is finished in high gloss black, as are the wider sill trims and the trim piece around the diffuser with its sportier design. The black Singleframe grille also has a larger structure, and vertical frames accentuate the side air curtains to optimize airflow. Each of these elements underscores the dynamic character of the A6 sedan with the S line black optic package. The Audi rings come finished in Anthracite gray, while the badges, door handle inlays, and exterior mirror caps are all finished in black. Dark chrome tailpipes and 20-inch 5-arm-peak design wheels in a bicolor finish with black wheel center caps complete the exterior package.

Prestige models can also be enhanced even further with an optional Sport plus package which brings S model hardware upgrades to the core A6 sedan offering. The new package includes the exterior changes made with the S line black optic package and adds further aesthetic detailing like a model badge delete, and functional hardware changes both inside and out which enhance performance.

The most impactful dynamic changes come from a steel sport suspension riding 20mm (0.8 inches) lower than standard, the addition of a quattro sport rear differential and all-wheel steering. 21-inch Multispoke-twist design wheels with a black metallic finish riding on summer performance tires are included to extend the all-new model’s dynamic capabilities. Red brake calipers front and rear are also included.

Inside, models with the optional Sport plus package benefit from 8-way perforated leather front sport seats plus featuring lumbar support, pneumatic adjustment of side bolsters, seat heating and ventilation, as well as massage function to make sure the front passenger and driver are as comfortable as they are secure when cornering aggressively. The Sport plus package also includes a new three-spoke S line perforated leather flat top and bottom steering wheel with S badging; stainless steel pedals and footrest; Carbon micro-twill structure inlays; as well as door armrests, trim elements in the door, and instrument panel finished with Dinamica micro-suede with contrast stitching.

In addition, to maximize the luxury quotient of the all-new A6, Audi is also offering an optional Audi exclusive design package for Prestige trim level models. Inside, the leather surfaces of the Audi exclusive design package are finished in Neodymium gold and Baikal blue, while the extended upholstered surfaces feature matching contrast stitching and piping throughout. The dash finisher extends this theme and is upholstered in Baikal blue Dinamica with Neodymium gold stitching. The package also benefits from upgraded front Sport seats plus with massage function; a 3-spoke flat top and bottom steering wheel with shift paddles and an S badge; as well as stainless steel pedal caps and Audi exclusive poplar natural silver-brown wood inlays.

Digital and personalized: lighting technology

The design of the headlights and rear lights is all about digitalization, giving drivers the opportunity to customize the appearance of their A6 sedan according to their own preferences.

Premium Plus and Prestige trim level A6 models benefit from digital LED daytime running lights made up of 48 individual LED segments per headlight. These trim levels also receive Matrix-design LED headlights, characterized by a hexagon-perforated stainless-steel screen that conceals the digital LED daytime running lights. This new design gives the headlights an even more striking appearance.

With a total of seven available digital light signatures at the front with the Premium plus trim – and front and rear on Prestige models – the new A6 sedan offers considerable potential for personalization. Second-generation digital OLED rear lights are available at the rear of A6 Prestige models and combine lighting design and innovative technology in unique ways. Thanks to the total of eight digital OLED panels, the optional lights create a strong recognition value and at the same time improve safety on the road with enhanced visibility at greater distances. Each side features 198 individually controllable OLED segments that combine to form the seven available digital signatures.

The aesthetics of motion are quintessentially Audi – and they impress the driver with every dynamic lighting effect when unlocking or exiting the vehicle. With the coming-home and leaving-home function, individual LED or OLED segments are activated at intervals of just a few milliseconds one after the other, creating a new and futuristic-looking lighting sequence even when stationary.

Storage and space for five

The all-new Audi A6 sedan features two additional inches of front headroom thanks to a new six segment switchable panoramic glass roof known as the “digital curtain” which enhances the sense of spaciousness for the all-new model. The digital curtain glass spans almost the entire cockpit and allows the interior to either be flooded with light or effectively shaded via six liquid crystal segments forming the basis for various patterns with areas that can be switched on and off to provide full glare protection.

The luggage compartment of the all-new model has a capacity of up to 13.5 cu. ft. with the second-row seats up. Thanks to a generous trunk width of 41.3 inches between the wheel wells, two large suitcases can easily fit side by side. The standard 40:20:40 folding rear seats enable variable loading for items such as ski equipment. Loading and unloading is further facilitated with a powered open/close trunk as standard.

Business lounge: the interior design philosophy

The interior of the A6 sedan reflects the four characteristic features of the new Audi design philosophy. Firstly, the interior is designed to be “human centric,” meaning that it is systematically aligned with the needs of its users. The second special feature is the “digital stage,” which is laid out in front of the occupants in the form of the Audi MMI display. With its “material-driven design,” the new Audi A6 fulfills the aspiration for a generous sense of space with a high level of comfort. The clear structure and logical operating concept ensure an overview in all situations and represent the fourth feature, “visual clarity.”

As in other new Audi models, the A5, Q5, Q6 and A6 e-tron, the Audi digital stage revolves around the Audi MMI panoramic display and the optional MMI passenger display. The thin free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display has a curved design and OLED technology. It consists of the Audi virtual cockpit with an 11.9-inch display diagonal and the 14.5-inch MMI touch display. Audi complements the digital stage for the front passengers with the10.9-inch MMI front passenger display, standard on Prestige trims, which is also perfectly integrated into the dashboard design. The passenger display enables the front passenger to look up websites and stream select video content and helps when navigating or searching for the nearest gas station. Thanks to the dynamic privacy mode, distracting content such as videos cannot be viewed from the driver’s seat while driving. If the passenger display is not in use or if no passengers are detected, a background image is shown.

Premium plus and Prestige trim level A6 models come standard with a new, configurable head-up display (HUD). A wide range of information can be displayed on the HUD, including speed, active assistance systems, navigation instructions, and media information. For the first time in an Audi vehicle, drivers have the option of controlling vehicle and infotainment functions via the head-up display. The controls also allow the driver to scroll through lists and directly make selections using the steering wheel buttons. Thanks to the maximized use of the installation space and the adapted display technology, the visible image area is more than 85 percent larger than the previous generation A6, and the display is significantly sharper and higher resolution.

As a contrast to the digital and technical areas, the interior of the all-new Audi A6 sedan features a so-called Softwrap application. The application extends from door to door across the entire width of the instrument panel, making the interior appear wider. Standard leatherette, or available Dinamica micro-suede, in the door panels and armrests helps create a comfortable, refined ambiance.

The distinct interior of the A6 sedan also makes an impression in the dark. The contoured lighting along the dashboard and in the doors accentuates the width of the interior, while the indirect light below the Audi MMI panorama display and in the center console creates a visual effect of floating. The high-quality materials in the doors are also stylishly illuminated, including, for the first time, backlighting of the logos in the optional Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System.

As part of the redesigned interior and cockpit to create the digital stage, a dynamic interaction light facilitates communication between the vehicle and its occupants. Consisting of 84 LEDs, the dynamic interaction light is located below the windshield and is illuminated in a large arc extending from the left to the right A-pillar. In addition to a welcome function, or displaying the dynamic turn signal, the interaction light also features a special lighting sequence that is activated when the vehicle is locked or unlocked.

Refinement: integrating immersion and isolation

Many comfort-enhancing features make traveling in the A6 sedan simply a first-class experience. Sophisticated aeroacoustics, including optional rear window acoustic glazing, help isolate the driver and passengers from the outside world while the optional Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound – standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels – brings audio to life.

The Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound on Prestige trim level A6 models goes a step further with the addition of two speakers in each of the front headrests, taking sound experience to a new level. Outstanding 3D sound is produced by a total of 16 or 20 speakers, including a highly efficient amplifier and a subwoofer, with 685 or 810 watts, respectively. The headrest speakers create a personal surround sound and an even more immersive musical experience. They also enable very precise audio output: for example, navigation prompts and phone calls are directed specifically at the driver.

The A6 Premium trim level comes standard with three-zone automatic climate control. Premium plus and Prestige models come with a four-zone automatic climate control package standard. The four-zone system enables a particularly high level of climate comfort, as it regulates the air temperature, and distribution separately for the driver, front passenger, and outer rear seats. At the same time, passengers in the back seat can adjust the settings using a separate climate control unit in the center console. In addition, Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels also include a heated steering wheel and heated rear outboard seats as standard.

All Prestige trim level A6 models feature power soft closing doors, ensuring the vehicle doors close quietly. With the servo-assisted closing, it is only necessary to let the doors fall gently into the lock mechanism. If the lock does not fully engage, the doors will automatically be pulled completely closed and then locked.

The suspension: a perfect blend of sportiness and comfort

The all-new A6 sedan impresses with its extremely comfortable ride, a strength that is particularly apparent on longer journeys. It embodies the business class experience like no other model. Available adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering make a key contribution here, significantly improving maneuverability at low speeds and noticeably increasing precision and stability at high speeds.

The A6 sedan effortlessly perfects the synthesis of sportiness and comfort in line with driving characteristics typical of Audi: precise, controlled, solid, connected, and well-balanced – in short, the Audi DNA.

The front and rear axles of the all-new Audi A6 use a five-link design, largely made of aluminum. Two subframes – the front being rigidly mounted and the rear hydraulically mounted – connect the control arms to the body.

Three suspensions are available:

Standard suspension: designed to be even more comfortable than its predecessor

designed to be even more comfortable than its predecessor Sport suspension: lowers the body by 20 millimeters for distinctly sporty handling (included in the Sport plus package)

lowers the body by 20 millimeters for distinctly sporty handling (included in the Sport plus package) Adaptive air suspension with electronically controlled adaptive damping: gives the vehicle a wide range of options between a very smooth, comfortable ride and sporty handling (included in the Prestige trim level)

The optional adaptive air suspension with adjustable damping on all four wheels regulates the body height and shock absorption. The adaptive air suspension automatically balances out the vehicle load, ensuring the car stays level. Compared to the standard suspension, the adaptive air suspension is 20 mm (0.80 in) lower in normal mode (balanced, comfort, and efficiency mode), the same as with the sports suspension. In dynamic mode, the ride height is lowered by another 10 mm (0.39 in) for a sporty driving feel. To reduce drag, the body is lowered to the low level at higher speeds in balanced and efficiency modes. In contrast, the lift function raises the A6 sedan by 20 mm (0.80 in) above the normal level and can now be used at speeds up to 53 mph (85 km/h). This function is designed to enhance safety and ensure forward momentum even in challenging driving conditions, such as on snowy or uneven roads.

The dynamic handling system of Audi drive select is used to adjust the vehicle’s ride height and to control the steering and drivetrain settings. The spread between the driving modes has increased: handling in dynamic mode is noticeably tighter and sportier, while comfort mode is designed for smooth, comfortable driving on long journeys. Thanks to the Audi assistant, the adaptive air suspension can now be operated by voice control for the first time in the A6 sedan, with simple commands like “raise the vehicle” or “lower the air suspension.”

Progressive and efficient: standard quattro all-wheel drive

The A6 sedan comes standard with quattro all-wheel drive with ultra technology, which flexibly distributes torque to maximize efficiency while also providing all the benefits of quattro for even greater inclement weather capability and driving dynamics. An electronically controlled multi-plate clutch distributes torque between the front and rear axles over a wide range, as required by the specific driving situation. For improved fuel efficiency, the rear axle of the quattro ultra is automatically decoupled under partial load insofar as the driving situation allows. When dynamically cornering, accelerating sharply, or when the friction coefficient of the road surface requires it, the quattro system’s electronically controlled multi-plate clutch connects the front and rear axles and distributes the tractive force flexibly to where it is needed. As drivers accelerate hard out of a corner, power is distributed more towards the rear. In this driving situation, the power distribution between the front and rear axles is around 30:70.

Another component of the V6 TFSI powertrain is the optional quattro sport differential on the rear axle – included in the Sport plus package – which actively and completely variably distributes torque between the rear wheels. Unlike a conventional limited-slip differential, the sport differential can further accelerate the outer wheel when cornering dynamically, meaning it applies more torque to that wheel. This makes the A6 sedan able to turn more precisely into the curve. The sport differential counteracts the tendency to understeer early on and ensures enhanced agility. In the dynamic Audi drive select mode, the handling is more rear-biased.

A highly connected control system with brake torque vectoring

Whether in terms of how the car handles bends, its longitudinal dynamics or ride quality, the advantages of the highly connected control system can be felt at all times. Compared to its predecessor, Audi has improved the interplay between the suspension control and drive systems in the new A6. The integrated brake control system, the controlled dampers, and the engine management system work together even faster and more precisely.

Thanks to brake torque vectoring – wheel-selective momentum control – the new A6 sedan can maneuver even better through curves. Brake torque vectoring constantly monitors the current driving situation and counteracts any understeer. As soon as more than a certain amount of the available friction is used in the longitudinal and transverse direction, in other words, when the wheels on the inside of the curve lose traction at a low friction value, they are gently braked. Due to this targeted braking intervention and the resulting difference in propulsive forces, the Audi A6 steering is more direct and reacts more immediately to the given situation. The handling is therefore more precise and more agile.

Improved handling: progressive steering and all-wheel steering

The reworked steering contributes significantly to the comfortable, yet equally dynamic, handling of the new A6 sedan. Compared to the previous generation A6, the entire connection between the steering wheel and the front wheels is designed to be stiffer and more direct. This includes the torsion bar at the steering gear, the steering rack rigidly bolted to the sub-frame, and stiffer control arm bushings. Camber on the front axle has also been slightly increased. Overall, these measures result in noticeably improved steering response and more feedback from the road, which makes for precise and light-footed vehicle handling.

The Audi A6 comes standard with electromechanical progressive steering. The steering ratio varies depending on the steering angle: at small steering angles, such as on the highway, the steering is more indirect to prevent any nervous behavior from influencing the steering. At larger steering angles, the ratio becomes more direct, reducing the amount of physical effort required to steer in city traffic and when parking. Moreover, the progressive steering provides a sporty driving feel in tight corners. The Audi drive select dynamic handling system can be used to vary the steering characteristics – specifically steering weight – in several modes.

For the first time on the A6, all-wheel steering is included in conjunction with a sport differential as part of the Sport plus package on Prestige trim level. All-wheel steering works with a dynamic function whose reaction speed has been improved even further. At speeds of up to roughly 37 mph (60 km/h), the rear wheels turn up to five degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels. This decreases the turning circle by up to one meter (39.4 in), reducing it to 11.3 meters (37.1 ft), compared to A6 sedans without all-wheel steering. The car is thus more agile in city traffic and in tight curves. At medium and higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction, enabling stable and even more precise handling.

More ease and safety: the driver assistance systems

The all-new 2026 Audi A6 sedan is equipped with numerous modern driver assistance systems as standard. These systems enhance convenience and safety on every journey by helping make the driver’s job easier and more aware.

An extensive suite of driving and parking assistance features are offered as standard including adaptive cruise control, active front assist, side assist, rear cross traffic assist, parking system plus, traffic sign recognition, proactive occupant protection and rear-view camera. Other standard features include lane departure warning, front cross-traffic assist, swerve assist, front turn assist, and emergency brake assistant. Additional driver assistance features standard on Premium plus and Prestige trim levels include Park assist plus, Adaptive cruise assist, and Top view camera system.

Starting MSRP and availability

The 2026 Audi A6 sedan will be available at U.S. Audi retailers from the fourth quarter of 2025 and is priced from $64,100

Model Engine Drivetrain / Transmission Premium Premium

plus Prestige A6

sedan 3.0L TFSI, 6 CYL.

362 hp / 406 lb.-ft. quattro®

7-Speed S tronic® $64,100 $67,500 $71,400 Destination and Delivery $1,295

