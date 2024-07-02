The all-new 2025 Q6 e-tron sets the new standard for Audi electrification: Delivering impressive dynamics with advanced tech, greater range, a new MMI and everyday usability

All-new Audi Q6 e-tron represents the future of Audi electrification with its all-new architecture, new design language, updated MMI and advanced technologies

Audi of America today announced estimated range specifications and delivery timings for the all-new 2025 Q6 e-tron. Expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2024, the all-new Q6 e-tron brings Audi electrification to the largest automotive segment – the mid-size luxury SUV segment. As the first Audi model built on the all-new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron represent the brand’s fourth fully electric model line. The Q6 e-tron is the new benchmark for the brand balancing driving dynamics, range, lighting and infotainment technologies, and everyday usability.

Epitomizing the brand’s philosophy of Vorsprung durch Technik – or “progress through technology”– the Q6 e-tron marks the next big step for Audi electrification to deliver a seamless EV ownership experience. The Q6 e-tron incorporates thoughtful improvements to motor construction and battery technology, both of which advance the efficiency and performance of the new model over the first generation of Audi EVs, and make this the brand’s most advanced electric powertrain yet. In addition, the Q6 e-tron has a robust suite of standard and available safety-enhancing features on offer.

The Q6 e-tron also marks the launch of the brand’s latest infotainment system, including an all-new user interface and digital user experience. As customers have come to expect, the latest model from Audi also debuts the next-generation of the brand’s characteristic advanced lighting technology; incorporating new features which can help enhance visibility and personalization options for owners with both LED and OLED technologies.

With a preliminary manufacturer’s estimated electric driving range of more than 300 miles on the EPA test cycle with standard equipment, the peace of mind of available quattro® all-wheel drive, and 270 kW DC fast-charging capabilities, the Q6 e-tron instills confidence to comfortably go to more destinations and recharge quickly to keep the adventures rolling. Thanks to the high-degree of scalability with the PPE, future Q6 e-tron models will include rear wheel drive, a sleek Sportback variant and more potent RS versions; each expected to be announced from 2025 onward and joining the U.S. lineup.

Powertrain, performance, and range

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron will launch in the U.S. with the Q6 e-tron quattro® and SQ6 e-tron, both of which come standard with all-wheel drive. The Q6 e-tron quattro® offers 422 hp (456 hp with launch control), delivering an estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds with launch control from its two (F/R) electric motors. A top track speed of 130 mph, and 307 miles of electric range are expected on the EPA test cycle with standard equipment, based on preliminary manufacturer estimates. The Q6 e-tron comes standard with 19-inch wheels, with optional 20-inch designs available.

The SQ6 e-tron makes 483 hp (509 hp with launch control) and delivers an estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds with launch control, a top track speed of 143 mph, and is expected to achieve an electric range of 276 miles on the EPA test cycle with standard equipment, based on preliminary manufacturer estimates. Beyond the additional power, the SQ6 comes standard with 20-inch wheels (with 21-inch wheels available), red brake calipers, and a sport adaptive air suspension.

Both the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron models feature 5-link independent front and rear suspensions, and are rated to tow up to 4,400 pounds, making them easily capable of towing a pair of trailered jet skis, or pop-up/small travel trailers.

As part of the new PPE, Q6 e-tron quattro models include a new asynchronous AC induction motor (ASM) on the front axle as well as a newly designed permanently excited synchronous AC motor (PSM) on the rear axle. The motors’ compact designs were engineered for scalability and adaptation based on application; in addition to the Q6 e-tron, the motors will power a number of future Audi products underpinned by the new PPE architecture. Torque output can be varied by simply adjusting the length of the motor. The new electric motors also require about 30 percent less installation space than those previously used in other Audi EV models. Additionally, the new design has made it possible to reduce the weight of the motor by about 20 percent from similarly sized previous generation Audi motors. The front ASM motor, operating at a 9.191:1 final drive ratio, weighs only 193 pounds; while the rear motor (9.242:1 final drive ratio), weighs only 261 pounds.

A significant advantage of the redeveloped electric motors is their efficiency. The primary contributors to this are a new hairpin design of the windings in the stator, the addition of silicon carbide semiconductors in the pulse width modulating inverter, and a dry-sump electric oil pump in the transmission. The new hairpin winding maximizes current conduction in the electric motor’s stator and allows for higher winding counts. The fill factor has increased to 60 percent, instead of 45 percent when compared to the previously used conventional motor windings. In total, losses caused by drag in the electric drive systems were reduced by approximately 50 percent from the first-generation of Audi electric drive systems.

When accelerating under full power, the asynchronous motor (ASM) on the front axle of Q6 e-tron quattro models is almost instantly engaged. Due to the nature of its construction, the ASM does not contain any magnets – instead generating its magnetic field through induction – so when unpowered, it can spin freely without significant drag losses. The rear axle features the extremely compact new PSM motor, which is exclusive to the Q6 e-tron series.

The direct cooling of the rear electric motor with oil via a dry-sump electric oil pump, which is used for the first time, keeps components like the stator winding and permanent magnets in the rotor in the optimal temperature range. As a result, the drive system’s power-to-weight ratio for the PPE electric drive system is about 60 percent higher than that of the first-generation Audi electric drive systems.

Motor acoustics have also been improved versus previous generation Audi EVs. Casting the motor mounts directly onto the housing structurally optimizes the acoustic transfer path, while segmenting the rotor reduces the amplitude of the spatial harmonics, resulting in NVH improvements over the first-generation Audi e-tron.

Battery size and charging capabilities

As part of its new PPE architecture, the 2025 Q6 e-tron features an entirely new battery structure operating at 800 volts. The lithium-ion battery pack is composed of 12 modules of 15 prismatic cells connected in series for a total of 180 cells, with a total gross capacity of 100 kWh (94.4 kWh net). The 800V technology which underpins the battery technology allows future production of the Q6 e-tron to be updated as charging capabilities advance, today however maximum DC fast-charging capacity of 270 kW is standard.

The elevated 270kW DC fast charging rate can bring the Q6 e-tron from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge (SoC) in about 21 minutes, and enables truly useful short charging stops, with up to 135 miles of additional range added in roughly 10 minutes at a 270 kW-equipped DC fast charging station, under ideal conditions. This elevated fast-charging capability is fundamentally enabled by the 800-volt architecture, the new preconditioning feature of the battery, and the PPE’s new predictive thermal management.

If a charging station works with 400V technology, the Q6 e-tron can also, for the first time, enable bank charging. The 800V battery is automatically divided into two batteries at equal voltage, which can then be charged in parallel up to 135 kW. Depending on the state of charge, both halves of the battery are first equalized and then charged simultaneously, shortening overall recharge times.

The Q6 e-tron arrives standard with the enormously convenient Plug & Charge function, which streamlines the charging process at selected public charging stations. At compatible Electrify America charging stations and when activated in an account, the Plug & Charge feature will automatically authorize and confirm billing via encrypted vehicle to infrastructure (V2i) communication; activating the charger when the charging plug is inserted into the vehicle, forgoing the need to produce a credit card or RFID payment at the charger.

Standard level 2 AC charging, most commonly used with home chargers, is supported at rates up to 9.6kW (240V/40A). An optional onboard charging setup, available at a later date, will support AC charging rates up to 19.2 kW (240V/80A). The charging port covers can be conveniently opened electronically via the MMI display or opened conventionally on the cap itself with gentle pressure on its capacitive center. After the charging cable is removed, the charging port closes automatically.

A reduction in the overall number of battery cells, along with intelligent, high-performance and predictive thermal management is a key component of the impressive charging performance of the PPE-based Q6 e-tron. Compared to the battery systems Audi has used to date, the battery for the Q6 e-tron (12 modules/180 cells) has fewer components. For comparison, the battery in the Q8 e-tron is made up of 36 modules and 432 cells. The significant enlargement of the cells in the Q6 e-tron corresponds closely to the system voltage of 800 volts, achieving the best balance between range and charging performance.

The reduction in the number of modules for the PPE batteries offers other advantages. The battery, which can be used modularly for high-floor (SUV) and flat-floor (sedan) models, requires less installation space, is lighter, and can be better integrated into the vehicle’s crash structure and cooling system. It also requires fewer cables and high-voltage connectors, and the number of bolted fastenings has been significantly reduced. Additionally, the electrical connections between the modules are shorter, which substantially reduces losses and weight.

A cooling plate integrated into the battery housing ensures homogeneous heat transfer and therefore near-optimal battery conditioning. The protective side skirts made of hot-formed steel are not affixed to the battery, but instead attached securely to the vehicle body. The underbody cladding made of fiber composite material is also new. This construction further reduces weight and improves the thermal insulation between the battery and the environment. This allows the PPE’s battery to be heated or cooled more efficiently.

For the PPE, the ratio of nickel to cobalt and manganese in the battery cells is approximately 8:1:1, with a reduced proportion of cobalt and an increased proportion of nickel.

An important component in increasing the efficiency and therefore the range of the Q6 e-tron is the advanced recuperation system. Around 95 percent of all everyday braking events can be handled by this setup, and the Q6 e-tron recuperates braking energy at up to 220 kW.

The regenerative braking system on the Q6 e-tron is more seamless than ever, being significantly further developed on the PPE thanks to axle-specific brake blending, which helps improve the natural brake-pedal modulation feel. The regenerative brakes also have five different modes, including a true One-Pedal Drive B-mode that will bring the vehicle to a complete stop at braking forces up to 0.25 g with no low-speed creeping. Three manual deceleration modes controlled by the steering-wheel paddles all provide the familiar low-speed creep found in combustion vehicles and can be set for strong deceleration (0.15 g), medium deceleration (0.06 g) or coasting. A fifth deceleration mode, Auto, helps optimize efficiency by utilizing the forward-facing camera to determine if regenerative braking or coasting is more efficient depending on traffic and road gradient, while also providing low-speed creep.

The battery management controller (BMC), a central control unit developed specifically for the PPE, is responsible for the current control required for fast and battery-saving charging. The BMC is completely integrated in the battery, and as part of its continuous monitoring, the twelve cell module controllers (CMS) send data such as the current module temperature or the cell voltage to the BMC, which sends its information to the high-performance computer that is part of the new E3 1.2 electronic architecture. This computer, in turn, sends data to the new predictive thermal management, which regulates the cooling or heating circulation as needed for optimal battery performance.

Efficient thermal management of the PPE architecture enables shorter charging times, increased range, and a longer service life compared to prior Audi models. Predictive thermal management uses data from the navigation system, desired route, departure timer, and customer’s usage behavior to calculate the need for cooling or heating in advance and provide it efficiently and at the right time. If a customer is using the Audi navigation system to find their way to a DC fast-charging station, the predictive thermal management prepares the DC charging process and cools or heats the battery so that it can charge faster, thus reducing charging time. The thermal management system also works with the vehicle’s navigation system to determine if there is a steep grade ahead and adjusts the battery’s temperature by appropriate cooling it to prevent a higher thermal stress.

If the driver has selected efficiency mode, the conditioning of the battery is activated later, which is designed to be able to increase range, depending on driving behavior. In dynamic mode, if the current traffic situation does not allow for dynamic driving, the thermal management will react to this and minimize the energy usage for battery conditioning.

Post-conditioning and continuous conditioning are also new in the PPE thermal management system and contribute to extended battery service life. These functions monitor the battery temperature for the car’s entire service life to help ensure the battery is kept in the optimal temperature range, such as after a high-speed-charging session, or even when the vehicle is not moving – for example in case of very hot weather.

With the thermal management system directing coolant below the modules to provide consistent temperature homogeneity within the battery, performance can be increased. The battery cooling plate is also a structural component of the battery, allowing an additional floor panel in the battery-housing space to be eliminated, with the thermal connection to the modules optimized thanks to a heat-conducting paste.

Exterior Design

The Audi Q6 e-tron is aimed at the heart of the premium mid-size SUV segment, electrifying the role currently held solely by Audi’s best-selling Q5 lineup. As nomenclature would suggest, the Q6 e-tron slots perfectly into Audi’s expanding electrified SUV portfolio; offered between the larger Q8 e-tron and smaller Q4 e-tron. With a length of 187.8 in., a width of 76.3 in., a height of 66.6 in., and a wheelbase of 113.7 in., the Q6 e-tron offers a surprisingly spacious interior and true SUV proportions that provide excellent visibility from an elevated seating position. This is combined with the extensive standard comfort features and remarkable everyday practicality expected by owners of a premium luxury SUV.

The new PPE architecture affords the Q6 e-tron an exceptionally handsome exterior. Combining a long wheelbase with very short overhangs to inform its design – the Q6 e-tron embodies an evolution of the familiar dynamic proportions and volume found in other Audi Q models – with several new design elements developed for the Q6 e-tron which will find their way into future Audi products. The striking form elicits a strong impression at first glance and its sporty appearance underscores the model’s performance and athleticism.

Throughout the car’s exterior, the elegant surfaces of the front fender, hood and body side are juxtaposed by more structured elements which integrate crisp creases and edges. Surfacing the vehicle in this way provides two distinct benefits; visually segmenting the vehicle to make it appear smaller and more dynamic, whilst also improving air flow around the vehicle in some cases.

A prominent line running from the rear lights to the rear doors and through to the front fender emphasizes the upper section of the Q6 e-tron’s “quattro blisters,” the contours of the body on which the gently sloping A and D pillars are supported. The blisters are a core element of Audi’s signature design DNA – a central design principle called “making technology visible” – with visually tightened aft structures creating a mixture of elegance and power. The clean and broad rear architecture with its continuous light strip lends the Q6 e-tron a sense of clarity and aplomb typical of Audi.

The upright front of the car is immediately recognizable with the brand’s e-tron characteristic closed Singleframe grille, first found on the e-tron GT, masked in either selenite silver or gloss black. New to the Q6 e-tron are a pair of highly positioned digital daytime running lights above the optional LED headlights plus, marking the first-time a quad headlight design has found its way into an Audi product and lending the model a more distinctive and independent appearance.

The greenhouse of the Q6 e-tron is stretched low and taut over the powerful bodywork. It is slightly tapered towards the rear and the gently sloping D pillars flow elegantly into the bodywork’s muscular shoulders. The opening between the D pillar and the roof gives the vehicle a more energetic appearance, while making the cabin appear longer.

Interior Design

Thanks to the new PPE, the vehicle has a generous feeling of space and roominess as well as a high level of everyday practicality. The interior offers plenty of space for both occupants and luggage, thanks to the 38.5-inches of front headroom, and 30.2 cu ft of storage space behind the second row of seating. When the rear seats are folded, storage space increases up to 60.2 cu ft. The rear seats can be folded down separately in a 40:20:40 configuration, and an additional storage is available in the front trunk.

More than ever, the interior design of the Q6 e-tron is orientated towards the needs of the user. The three-dimensional, high-contrast design of the interior deliberately places elements in the foreground or background, creating a spatial architecture that is tailored to the occupants in terms of design and ergonomics, while simultaneously emphasizing a comforting ambience.

High-quality materials extend from the doors across the entire cockpit to the center console, creating a homogeneous and enveloping feeling of space. The same colors and materials can also be found in the seats. The materials used were selected from a functional point of view and at the same time ensure a clear design differentiation between the various areas of the interior. Comfort-oriented areas are designed with generous surfaces and soft materials. In contrast, the precisely designed control areas in high-quality high-gloss black create a clean space for interaction.

Technology

Marking its debut in the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, the new E3 1.2 high-performance and future-oriented electronic architecture, permit customers to directly experience the benefits of a digitalized vehicle communications framework. The E3 nomenclature stands for “End-to-End Electronic architecture.” Based on a new domain computer structure with five high-performance computers, the new E3 1.2 architecture controls all vehicle functions, from infotainment and driving functions, through to semi-automated driving in later evolutionary stages. This is Audi’s most powerful electronic architecture to date in terms of computing power. Though debuting on the Audi Q6 e-tron, the new E3 1.2 electronic architecture was engineered to be applied across multiple model lines and will form the basis for future innovations.

The Q6 e-tron model family has an all-new, fully connected digital interior based on the new E3 1.2 electronic architecture called the Digital Stage. The Digital Stage is comprised of an 11.9-inch Audi OLED virtual cockpit in front of the driver and a 14.5-inch center touch OLED display, both integrated as one slim, free-standing, curved panoramic design element oriented toward the driver. At night, sleekly integrated ambient lighting makes the Curved Display seem to float above the dashboard.

In addition, for the first time in an Audi, the Q6 e-tron offers an optional 10.9-inch MMI passenger LCD display to complement the Digital Stage. The front passenger display features Active Privacy Mode, which integrates active shuttering technology to prevent it from distracting the driver while moving images are displayed and the vehicle is in motion. This allows the front passenger to stream films or other video content, assist with navigation, or help find a charging station.

The Audi Digital Stage can be further extended with an available second-generation Augmented Reality (AR) Head-up Display (HuD). It reflects an image on the windshield towards the driver, showing relevant information such as speed, traffic signs, assistance, and navigation symbols overlaid on the road ahead. Compared to the first-generation AR HuD found in the Q4 e-tron, the new display provides a higher definition image with improved quality (1152×576 pixels). The image also appears larger and further down the road, reducing focus-shift. To the driver, the display appears to float in front of the vehicle as if projected on an 88-inch display; certain content the driver may perceive as up to 650 feet down the road. This prevents the driver from having to shift focus back and forth between the dashboard displays and what’s happening on the road. The image is now also brighter (13,500 nits) and provides more content, including media titles and charge status to encourage drivers to maintain attention on the road ahead.

The new Audi infotainment system uses the Android Automotive operating system for the first time. Content will always be up to date thanks to over-the-air (OTA) update capability available shortly after launch. The latest Audi connect services and enhanced e-tron route planner come standard. A wide array of apps such as YouTube, Spotify, and Zoom are available via the Audi App store and can be integrated directly into the MMI without the use of a smartphone.

The all-new infotainment system is available with two different Bang & Olufsen Premium sound systems, with up to 830-watts of amplified sound. On models with the optional sport seats, the premium sound system drives 20 loudspeakers, including four integrated into the front-seat headrests, enabling sound zones for the first time in an Audi. The sound zones enable audio to be intelligently routed for phone calls or specific cues such as navigation.

Helping owners access all the new functionalities of the Q6 e-tron, Audi has integrated a new self-learning voice-activated system called Audi Assistant. Deeply integrated into the vehicle, Audi Assistant activity is displayed using an avatar in the central touch display of the MMI, as well as in the Augmented Reality Head-up Display. The new voice assistant controls more than 800 functions, with more than 100 voice commands each possible, and has the ability to understand 23 different languages. The system responds with surprising swiftness, and can also be activated via various touchpoints and via the myAudi app.

The voice assistant learns continuously based on user behavior, providing support to the person driving. This support can be grouped into three categories: proactive suggestions (contextual information is used to proactively suggest functions for activation based on this data); smart routines (automatically recognizing recurring operating sequences, such as using the seat climate control for certain outside temperatures); and intelligent lists (such as call lists). The spoken commands are also shown on the display (a see-what-you-speak principle) and become more useful over time as the system adapts to the driver’s routines and speech patterns.

Spanning the full width of the lower windshield and extending into the A-pillar areas of the front dashboard, for the first time in an Audi, a new dynamic interaction light communicates key vehicles functions to the occupants at a glance. Comprised of 84 LED elements, the light communicates a host of information including directional cues for navigation, hazard warnings and easily discernible charging status cues visible from outside the vehicle.

Lighting Leadership

Further enabled by the new architecture – and available in markets outside the U.S. – is the world’s first active digital light signature; a new era in lighting characterized by design and aesthetics that have become synonymous with Audi. In the case of the available second-generation digital OLED taillights, six panels with a total of 60 geometric segments each (360 total) can generate a new image every ten milliseconds using a specially developed algorithm. This active signature creates an impression that the car is alive and awake – making the Q6 e-tron appear more intelligent than ever before. The individual light segments “shimmer” and interact in such a way that the total light intensity of the light signature does not vary. The application of the new OLED segments in the Q6 e-tron set new standards in terms of individualization. In addition to the active “shimmer” signature, seven additional static designs can be selected by the driver to customize the look of their vehicle. Outside the U.S., the digital OLED taillights can also be used to communicate with drivers, cyclists and pedestrians sharing the road. By selectively illuminating the 360 digital OLED segments, the Q6 e-tron can communicate proximity detection warnings, display automated parking indicators, and even a red triangle symbol warning of a variety of dangers ahead. A software module in one of the five domain computers of the E3 1.2 platform makes these light signatures possible.

Customers can personalize their Q6 e-tron at the touch of a finger to select among the eight front and rear light signature designs to their liking with the available rear OLED taillights and the new daytime running light design featuring 61 individual LED segments per side. Each of the eight light signatures are selectable from the new Audi MMI and via the myAudi app.

New Generation Safety-Enhancing/ADAS Features and Tech

Providing a wide range of functions that significantly help improve everyday driving for all road users is the goal behind the high level of standard ADAS features found on the Q6 e-tron. The completely new suite of features includes Adaptive cruise control, Lane change warning, Exit warning, Collision avoidance assist, Emergency brake assist, Traffic sign recognition, swerve assist and front turn assist, and a distraction and drowsiness warning system. Also new with the Q6 e-tron is rear turn assist, which can help prevent or mitigate collisions at intersections, side roads, courtyards or garage entrances, by informing about cyclists or other vehicles approaching from behind, and Rear occupant detection, which can help prevent unintentionally leaving a child or pet unattended in the back seat.

Another new feature for the Q6 e-tron is the optional Adaptive cruise assist plus, which combines the functions of adaptive cruise control and the lane keeping assistant. The system helps with acceleration, maintaining speed, keeping safe following distances, as well as lane guidance by using the radar sensors, the front camera, and the ultrasonic sensors. The system works across the entire speed range and in traffic jams and has been tailored to provide greater efficiency and to optimize passenger comfort.

New PPE Architecture

The arrival of the Q6 e-tron marks the beginning of the second-generation of Audi electric vehicles and is the next technological leap in premium electric mobility for its customers. The PPE was developed jointly with Porsche at Audi headquarters in Ingolstadt, and will underpin several important future new models from Audi, as the brand expands its global range of e-mobility products across key market segments. The PPE forms a key basis for the brand’s commitment to offer electric vehicles in all core segments by 2027, with its ability to underpin a variety of B- and C-segment offers. Audi has announced it will introduce more than 20 new or significantly redesigned models, half of them fully electric, over the next two years as part of its most robust portfolio refresh in brand history.

The essential components of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) are the high-voltage battery and the electric drive systems. The electric drive systems for the PPE are built in the Audi powertrain plant in Győr, Hungary. The fundamental development goal was a scalable electric drive system with high integration, efficiency, and power density. The newly designed drive system consists of the three main components: electric motor; power electronics (pulse width modulating inverter); and transmission. Overall, each of the components stands out due to greater efficiency over first generation Audi EV components.

The PPE is functional proof of pooling expertise to make electric mobility scalable, permitting the launch of high-volume models in different segments to help expand the electrified portfolio, with the help of shared technical underpinnings. PPE has also helped bring more aspects of production in-house, with previously outsourced major components such as e-tron transmissions now manufactured by Audi.

Availability by Q4 2024

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron are anticipated to arrive in U.S. showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2024; full pricing and options will be available later this year.

SOURCE: Audi