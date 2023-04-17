The all-electric Volvo EX90 Excellence: travel in ultimate style and comfort

The new Volvo EX90 we revealed towards the end of last year represents a firm stake in the ground for our transformation towards becoming a pure electric car brand by 2030

The new Volvo EX90 we revealed towards the end of last year represents a firm stake in the ground for our transformation towards becoming a pure electric car brand by 2030.

Our new Volvo EX90 Excellence is an already special car made even more special. Revealed today in Shanghai, this limited edition and top-of-the-line variant of the Volvo EX90 takes the premium experience to the next level.

The Volvo EX90 Excellence is the perfect companion if you prefer to relax in the rear seats rather than drive yourself, so you can take in that little bit of extra me time. Whether that’s because it better fits your busy schedule, or simply because you wish to, the EX90 Excellence allows you to travel in ultimate, first-class style and comfort.

“With the EX90 Excellence, we demonstrate our ability to innovate in the ultimate premium segment and meet specific market demands with our cars,” said Björn Annwall, chief commercial officer and deputy CEO. “It will be offered in China first as the Chinese market is hugely important to our company and the EX90 Excellence is created to meet demand for high-end, chauffeur-driven cars.”

Externally, the Volvo EX90 Excellence undergoes a few small tweaks compared to its seven-seater sibling, giving it an even more confident and sublime look. Maybe you notice the two-tone colour scheme, or the specially designed 22-inch forged rims, optimised for aerodynamic performance, higher strength and better handling. By and large though, it is based on the beautiful Volvo EX90 that we revealed to the world late last year.

“The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are and where we are going,” said Javier Varela, our chief operating officer and deputy CEO. “It’s fully electric, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways.”

Outstanding comfort inside

Get inside, however, and this is where the real change happens. Most obviously, we’ve removed the back-row seats and replaced them with two individual seats, equipped with comfortable soft pillows.

Once we’ve made sure that you’ll be seated in outstanding comfort in the second row, we further amp up the convenience levels. In between the two seats we’ve incorporated a fridge where you can store a large bottle, allowing you to quench your thirst with an ice-cold beverage at any time.

Then, as you run your fingers over that beautiful piece of natural wood in the centre console, you’ll find a neatly incorporated touch panel with comfort control. Here you access the controls for your seat heating (choose from three levels) and a massage function (five different levels).

By now you’ll also have noticed the large Orrefors crystal piece in the centre console. It’s a microswitch that controls a fragrance dispenser, supporting up to three different fragrances. This sensory experience is amplified by corresponding mood lighting around the cabin, culminating into a relaxing experience inside your Volvo EX90 Excellence.

Material-wise, the EX90 Excellence comes with either a tailored wool blend or a Nordico upholstery. Created from textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles and bio-attributed material from forests in Sweden and Finland, Nordico is a progressive and advanced material.

The wool-blend, meanwhile consists of a fabric certified according to strict sustainability standards on animal welfare, environmental and social issues.

A state-of-the-art technology base

Technologically, the EX90 Excellence benefits from the same advanced technology base that we revealed on the Volvo EX90 last year. The EX90 Excellence is the safest four-seater we’ve ever built and it has an invisible shield of safety enabled by our latest sensing technology, inside and outside, as well as lidar technology as standard from Luminar and a groundbreaking driver understanding system.

A core system – powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE® in-car computing platform with Xavier and Orin system-on-chips, Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and in-house developed software by Volvo engineers – runs the key functions inside the car, from safety and infotainment to battery management. The end result is a more responsive and enjoyable experience inside the car.

Your Volvo EX90 Excellence won’t be just a new car, it will be a highly advanced computer on wheels. Even better, just like your smartphone or your laptop, the EX90 Excellence is designed to get better over time, thanks to regular over-the-air software updates.

A 14.5-inch centre screen is your gateway to a highly intuitive infotainment system and thanks to the standard 5G connection where available, it’s never been easier to install the apps you need on your home screen.

You can also stream your favourite music and podcasts through the new Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system, enabled with Dolby Atmos as a Volvo-first that offers an uncomprising 3D surround sound experience. The system is specifically tuned for the four-seat EX90 Excellence interior set-up, while the head rest-integrated speakers further add to an immersive sound experience.

Thanks to its twin electric motors and all-wheel drive, the EX90 Excellence offers a smooth driving experience and a range of up to 650 kilometres under the CLTC driving cycle on a single charge.

The small print

Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars