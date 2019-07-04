The 500 Dolcevita Specail Edition celebrates the 62nd anniversary of the iconic Fiat

The Fiat 500 Dolcevita, a special edition that sports white livery, red and white beauty line and “Dolcevita” badge

Two versions are available: convertible with a white-and-blue striped top and red “500” badge and hatchback with a fixed glass roof

The interior sports a striking nautical wood dashboard and the new ivory leather seats with red piping and embroidered 500 logo

On July 4th, Fiat will be celebrating the anniversary of the 500, the authentic Italian masterpiece that got the people of Europe moving in the 1950s and still continues to amaze today. The 500 Dolcevita is debuting today to celebrate the Italian icon.

500 Dolcevita, refined elegance for a masterpiece

The new 500 Dolcevita special edition holds the same values that underlie the most authentic Italian style that is embodied by the “Dolce Vita” years. As befitting for a timeless beauty, the new car sports an exclusive Bossa Nova White livery, enhanced by a red and white beauty line drawn around the entire silhouette. Reflecting the elegance of the era, the new 500 has a cursive “Dolcevita” chrome badge on the rear that perfectly complements the chrome bonnet line, the chrome door mirror covers and the body coloured side moulding with the “500” logo. The look is completed by elegant 16-inch white alloy wheels and fixed glass roof on the hatchback version.

The convertible version of the 500 Dolcevita, for the first time in the history of the model, is fitted with a white-and-blue striped top with embroidered red “500” logo inspired by the deck chairs and beach umbrellas of the Italian Riviera.

The same refined elegance is applied to the interior of the 500 Dolcevita with its wooden dashboard and contrasting beauty line. To ensure stability, flexibility and perfect resistance over time, the wood is applied onto an ultra-light carbon shell. The passenger compartment is the perfect match for the exteriors and is made even more exclusive by new ivory-coloured leather seats with embroidered 500 badge, red piping and a wicker-inspired central panel. The ivory colour scheme is mirrored in the floor mats.

This special edition embodies the values of Italian Glamour and the lifestyle involving fashion, design, art and the aesthetics of everyday life, taste and imagination. These are the ingredients of the identity and charm of Italy, of which the 500 is one of the most famous symbols in the world. The anniversary is even more exciting because this year it coincides with the 120th year of the Fiat brand, a milestone that only a few car manufacturers in the world can boast.

Available in two configurations, hatchback and convertible, the 500 Dolcevita special edition includes the 69hp 1.2-litre engine with manual transmission. It can also be paired with the optional Dualogic gearbox.

Ordering will open at the end of July, with prices starting from £17,995 for the hatchback version, and £20,995 for the convertible. For more information about the Fiat range visit www.fiat.co.uk or to locate your nearest Fiat retailer visit www.fiat.co.uk/retailers.

SOURCE: FIAT