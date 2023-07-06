The 250kW and 180kW models of Nidec’s E-Axle traction motor system are officially adopted for the car to commemorate GAC New Energy Automobile’s production of 20 millionth vehicle

Nidec Corporation (“Nidec” or the “Company”) announced today that AION Hyper GT, each unit equipped with a Nidec-produced E-Axle model, has been selected as the vehicle for AION, the GAC Group’s EV-dedicated brand, to commemorate the production of its 20 millionth new-energy vehicle

Nidec Corporation (“Nidec” or the “Company”) announced today that AION Hyper GT, each unit equipped with a Nidec-produced E-Axle model, has been selected as the vehicle for AION, the GAC Group’s EV-dedicated brand, to commemorate the production of its 20 millionth new-energy vehicle. AION made this announcement during the ceremony to mark the occasion at its factory in the city of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on July 03, 2023.

AION, a brand exclusively for EVs of the GAC Group, is one of the strongest-performing brands in China. AION Hyper GT, the second product that GAC New Energy Automobile launched in June 2023 from the brand’s high-end cars in the Hyper series, is equipped with the AEP 3.0 platform, which the company developed for its EVs, and the three-wavelength-tunable LiDAR infrared remote sensing technology. These functions enable the vehicle to predict road conditions and obstacles accurately, and run in the rain, mist, fugitive dust, and other harsh environments, while the car maintains high levels of cost and power performance and safety with the maximum driving distance of 710km and the 0-100km acceleration time of 4.9 seconds (a top-end model)

The 180kW model (mass production started in May 2023) and the 250kW model (mass production to start in August 2023) of Nidec’s E-Axle to be installed in Hyper GT are both part of the Company’s new product lineup of second-generation (Gen. 2) models developed based on its first-generation (Gen. 1) model with 150kW. With the use of high-slot-filling wire-winding technology, improved output achieved by a new magnet layout, and improved cooling efficiency achieved by optimizing the oil-cooling system, the Gen. 2 models boast compact sizes, light weights, and a dramatically reduced use of heavy rare-earth magnets.

Compared with the 150kW Gen. 1 product, the 180kW model is 17% smaller in volume, while the 250kW model, which newly uses SiC on its inverter, is capable of handling a high bus voltage of 800V. These features of the new models greatly contribute to improving the power, electric power consumption, and noise and vibration performance of the vehicle, and reducing its weight.

SOURCE: Nidec