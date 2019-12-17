The 222,222nd Mercedes among MPVs leaves the Vitoria plant

Five years ago, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class set a new standard in the people mover segment with its design, its quality, its comfort and its safety and assistance systems and has since become a true success story. Now the 222,222nd V-Class produced in Vitoria has left the plant.

The V-Class from Vitoria: produced and delivered 222,222 times

Production of the V-Class began in March 2014 in Vitoria-Gasteiz. As of May 2019 the new V-Class is being manufactured in Vitoria with a revised front design, a new generation of engine, 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission as well as state-of-the-art safety and assistance systems. In November the production and delivery of the 222,222nd V-Class marked a further milestone in Vitoria. The vehicle painted rock crystal white headed for Germany after leaving the production line.

The Vitoria plant: modern and experienced

The Vitoria plant in the Basque country, the oldest van production site in mainland europe, is a modern but experienced factory. The first vehicles left its production halls 65 years ago. This experience in combination with the most modern methods and processes, first-class facilities and meticulously trained staff is the ideal basis for the production of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Vito model series. Thus the 5000 staff employed in Vitoria have received more than 400 000 hours of training in order to ensure that the new models are produced to the highest degree of quality and precision.

SOURCE: Daimler