The 2022 Volkswagen Taos: Style, performance and value for the compact SUV space

The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos debuts with a bold exterior design, practical but refined interior, advanced technology, and available 4Motion® all-wheel drive. Slotting below the Tiguan, Taos offers Volkswagen’s signature driving dynamics, high quality, and smart packaging in a smaller package with a lower price tag.

Taos boasts a tech-forward package, including the latest standard and available driver assistance technologies offered by Volkswagen. The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is fitted as standard, along with the next-generation Volkswagen Car-Net® telematics system, offering five years of Remote Access services at no additional charge and in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Available technology includes Volkswagen’s MIB3 infotainment system—with wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices, and SiriusXM® with 360L—as well as the IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance suite, Light Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display.

All versions of the Taos are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged and direct-injection EA211 TSI® engine making 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to sophisticated technology such as variable geometry turbocharging, the Taos delivers excellent fuel economy and spirited performance. Every Taos can be optioned with Volkswagen’s 4Motion® all-wheel-drive system.

As the newest member of the Volkswagen SUV lineup, the compact Taos offers flexible passenger and cargo volume, as well as everyday usability and utility. The 2022 Taos will be available in three trim levels—S, SE, and SEL—and is anticipated to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealerships in June.

SOURCE: Volkswagen