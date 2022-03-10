The 2022 Toyota Mirai ups future tech with new Toyota Teammate™ advanced driver assistance

Toyota’s second-generation Mirai makes another leap into the future of driving with available Toyota Teammate™ advanced driver assistance technology

Toyota’s second-generation Mirai, a premium rear-wheel drive luxury fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) with striking coupe-like design, makes another leap into the future of driving with available Toyota Teammate™ advanced driver assistance technology for model year 2022.

Toyota Teammate is built around the philosophy that people and vehicles can work in partnership to achieve safe, convenient and efficient mobility. Toyota Teammate, available on the 2022 Mirai Limited grade, provides two functions: Advanced Drive and Advanced Park. Mirai Limited will feature standard Advanced Park, while Advanced Drive will be available as a purchased upgrade.

The first-generation Mirai (2016-2020) was the first production FCEV offered for sale to retail customers in North America. This second-generation Mirai is a complete reboot from the first generation, with a stunning design that doesn’t quit, more engaging driving performance, a zero emission range of 402 EPA-estimated miles on the Mirai XLE (previous EPA rating of 312 miles) and technology that brings the future of mobility to the present.

Toyota Teammate Steps Up to the Plate

Toyota Teammate’s Advanced Drive function is designed to support drivers by accurately detecting driving conditions to plan and execute acceleration, braking and steering commands under active supervision of the driver. It can also maintain the vehicle within the lane, follow other vehicles, change lanes, navigate certain interchanges and traffic jams and overtake slower vehicles.

Advanced Drive is classified as a Level 2 system as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers International (SAE), where the driver continues to perform part of the dynamic driving tasks while the feature is engaged. This functionality allows for hands-free driving on limited access highways under certain conditions with eyes-on-the-road operation. This feature can benefit the driver by reducing fatigue over long periods of driving, enabling the driver to pay closer attention to surroundings for greater safety.

When initiated and monitored by the driver, Advanced Park performs the operations necessary for hands-free parking by controlling steering, acceleration, braking and gear changes when parallel parking or backing into a parking space. Using 360-degree sensing, which integrates the functions of complete-circumference cameras and ultrasonic sensors, the system also provides a bird’s-eye view display to allow the driver to check the vehicle’s position relative to any obstacles during Advanced Park operation.

FCEV: Making Electricity from Hydrogen

The Toyota Mirai is an FCEV, in essence a “plug-less” electric vehicle. So how does it work?

An FCEV generates its own electricity onboard by combining hydrogen with oxygen from the outside air, with water as the only emission. Pressing the accelerator pedal yields immediate flow of electric power from the fuel cell and/or battery to the rear-mounted AC synchronous electric motor, which drives the rear wheels. As you drive, the fuel cell system combines stored hydrogen with oxygen from the air and a chemical reaction produces electric current and water, which drops out of a hidden vent pipe beneath the car.

Electricity generated by the Mirai’s fuel cell and regenerative braking system is stored in a lithium-ion battery. There’s no need to charge a big battery, which can take several hours in an EV even with fast charging. Instead, the FCEV driver simply fills the tank with hydrogen, just as millions of drivers do every day with gas vehicles.

With an FCEV, the fuel is non-toxic, compressed hydrogen gas rather than liquid gasoline. Every 2022 Toyota Mirai will include up to $15,000 of complimentary hydrogen with a purchase or lease.

Mirai Pricing

The 2022 XLE grade has a starting MSRP of $49,500. An Advanced Technology Package, which includes Bird’s Eye View camera, Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking and front seat foot illumination, can be added for $1,410.

The Limited grade has a starting MSRP of $66,000. Advanced park is standard and the Toyota Teammate Package can be added for $5,170, which includes Advanced Drive with 10-year subscription (including extension of Safety Connect, Dynamic Navigation and Destination Assist trials); 2-year extension of Remote Connect trial; 12.3-in. color TFT LCD gauge cluster; 120V/100W power outlet and dual-bulb LED headlights. (New Advanced Drive System Service subscription required after expiration of 10-year period. 4G network dependent.)

Both the XLE and Limited grades offer special colors for the price of $425 including Oxygen White, Heavy Metal, Supersonic Red and, exclusive to the Limited, Hydro Blue; 20-inch Super Chrome Alloy wheels are available for the Limited grade for an additional $1,120 (Super Chrome Alloy wheel option is not available on Limited grade models equipped with the Toyota Teammate Package).

Each Mirai comes with up to $15,000 of complimentary hydrogen.

An extended ToyotaCare maintenance plan, good for three years or 35,000 miles, is included with the vehicle. Other owner benefits include roadside assistance for three years (unlimited miles), an eight-year/100,000-mile FCEV warranty on key fuel cell electric vehicle components, a complimentary rental experience for up to 21 days during the first three years of ownership, and much more.

SOURCE: Toyota