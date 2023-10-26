The 2,000th Nio Power Swap Station achieved in China on the Silk Road

The 2,000th Power Swap Station of NIO opened in the Baoji West Service Area on the G30 Lianyungang-Khorgos Expressway, which is known as the extention of the old Silk Road in China

The 2,000th Power Swap Station of NIO opened in the Baoji West Service Area on the G30 Lianyungang-Khorgos Expressway, which is known as the extention of the old Silk Road in China. On this route, the NIO Power network supports its users to travel from Lianyungang, located on the east coast of China, all the way to Tianshui in the western province Gansu with battery swapping.

At the beginning of 2023, NIO announced that it will build 1,000 new Power Swap Stations in China. Now with the completion of the 1,999th in Macau on October 25th and the 2000th, NIO is moving forward with full determination to its goal of building 2,300 Power Swap Stations by the end of this year.

Among the Power Swap Stations built in China, 601 are adjacent to expressways that connect 26 provinces in China. In megacities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen, more than 90% of local NIO users have access to at least one Power Swap Station within 3 kilometers of their residences.

“We are proud to see that NIO has performed nearly 31 million power swap operations for users or nearly 60,000 operations per day on average, which means that every 1.4 seconds, a car departs from a Power Swap Station with its battery fully charged.”, says Dr. Fei Shen, Senior Vice President of NIO Power. “NIO will keep building Power Swap Stations to make recharging beyond refueling. With our rechargeable, swappable, and upgradable power system, we support users to travel in smart EVs without worrying about the distances to their destinations.”

NIO has deployed 2,000 Power Swap Stations in China, 3281 charging stations, and 19098 chargers in addition to access to over 940,000 third-party charger. In Europe, NIO has 27 Power Swap Stations, 11 Power Charger Stations, and over 500,000 third-party chargers.

SOURCE: Nio