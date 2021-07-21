Thatcham Research unveils ‘EV Ready’ Training Programme

Thatcham Research is supporting the pressing need for automotive businesses and their employees to learn how to handle Electric Vehicles safely and effectively by unveiling a new ‘EV Ready’ Training Programme

Thatcham Research is supporting the pressing need for automotive businesses and their employees to learn how to handle Electric Vehicles safely and effectively by unveiling a new ‘EV Ready’ Training Programme.

The UK Government’s decision to bring forward its ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars to 2030, has increased consumer demand for zero-emissions vehicles. As the dynamic of the car parc continues to shift, businesses must act now to ensure they have the specialist EV skills and knowledge to handle these technically-advanced vehicles.

EV learning with cross-sector relevance

The ‘EV Ready’ Training Programme is essential to the future success of vehicle repairers, insurance companies and claims management organisations, as well as businesses operating in the fleet, salvage, recovery and vehicle auction sectors.

“New EV registrations are rising sharply. Adoption will only continue to increase, so it’s imperative that businesses know how to interact with these vehicles safely and efficiently,” Dean Lander, Thatcham Research’s Head of Repair Sector Services, said.

“It’s about knowing how to identify the technology, and being familiar with working voltages and equipment, vehicle design, components and repair, as well as understanding the health and safety requirements.

“Our EV Ready Training Programme provides tailored learning to all employees. The objective is to boost understanding at every stage in the customer journey and ensure that everyone who encounters an EV has the correct knowledge to do their job safely.”

Training is delivered via a blended learning model that combines e-learning and face-to-face training. This versatile model was instrumental in helping Automotive Academy learners to continue their vital education during the pandemic.

Bespoke training for all learners

Thatcham Research’s EV Ready Training Programme consists of three core components:

‘EV Aware’ e-learning modules containing two learner journeys for non-technical/contact employees and technical employees and managers.

Level 3 Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI)-backed qualifications for technical employees. Assessments encompass safety requirements and repair procedures for EV/HV.

Employee success on the programme earns the business a bodyshop certificate issued by Thatcham Research. This clearly demonstrates to partners the extent of the training staff have undertaken.

Learners that complete Level 3 training at the Automotive Academy will receive an IMI certificate of achievement and be recognised on the IMI’s TechSafe register.

EV Ready training content is shaped and underpinned by the insights and knowledge Thatcham Research’s dedicated engineers gain through their research. This ensures learners receive the latest vehicle information across Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEV).

Training to secure a competitive edge

“The need to become ‘EV Ready’ has never been more relevant,” Lander added. “The benefits of preparing now for the widespread arrival of these vehicles is clear. This is an opportunity to adapt to new EV technology and develop a technically-confident workforce.

“There are many challenges to overcome before a sustainable repair ecosystem can be created. Chief amongst them is an urgent need to equip repair businesses with knowledge and skills, supporting an EV repair framework that meets consumer expectation and allows the benefits of the EV revolution to be realised.”

SOURCE: Thatcham Research