That feeling of freedom included as standard: the Tiguan OFFROAD has just become the newest addition to the successful compact SUV range

Volkswagen has just added the new Tiguan OFFROAD1 to its range of successful compact SUVs. When it comes to the Tiguan OFFROAD, the name and visual lines say it all: The characteristically designed front not only looks stylish and robust, but also stands out with a larger ramp angle and integrated engine skid plate. In addition, the 4Motion four-wheel drive with 4Motion Active Control fitted as standard ensures good traction at all times. The Tiguan OFFROAD is available to order now.
An all-terrain all-rounder
The OFFROAD variant takes the all-round talentsTiguan2 one step further: while its dynamic qualities continue to impress in the urban jungle, the model has also been optimised for use further off the beaten track. In addition to the characteristic off-road look, the newly-designed front bumper with its silver applications also boasts a ramp angle of 24 degrees. The larger ramp angle is just as important for moderate all-terrain use as the skid plate for the mechanical units.
Four-wheel drive with Active Control
The technical features of the Tiguan are also perfect for trips into the great outdoors: it comes with 4Motion four-wheel drive with 4Motion Active Control and driving mode selection as standard, and the system is operated via a multifunction switch in the centre console. The driver uses this switch to activate “Onroad”, “Offroad” and “Snow” driving modes. Depending on the driving mode selected, all drive and assistance systems are adapted to suit the respective terrain and the drive situation, ensuring optimum traction.
OFFROAD specification package
Besides the characteristic bumper, the visual lines also impress with door trim components with an off-road look, a bumper middle section in matt Reflex Silver with blackened chrome trim strips, and the black roof rails and black exterior mirror covers. The model also features a distinctive OFFROAD sign on the B-pillar.
The new Tiguan model is available in six different colours: Pure Grey, Pure White, Atlantic Blue Metallic, Indium Grey Metallic, Tungsten Silver Metallic and Oryx White Pearl. It is also available in a two-colour look with a black roof in combination with the “OFFROAD Plus” package, which is available as an optional extra. This results in a total of twelve different colour combinations for customising the Tiguan OFFROAD.
The package also includes the comfort seats in the front with a centre storage compartment in “Austin” fabric, a black headliner, the Active Lighting System, Dynamic Light Assist and the dynamic cornering light. The OFFROAD variant comes with black 18-inch Sebring alloy wheels as standard. Customers can also choose between the optional 19-inch “Auckland” and “Victoria Falls” wheels and the 20-inch “Kapstadt” wheel. Also standard are the multifunction steering wheel and the gear knob in leather, aluminium decorative inserts, pedals and foot rest in brushed stainless steel, and rugged rubber floor mats.
Customers can also choose from a wide range of optional extras such as the “Active Info Display” digital instrument cluster, “Discover Pro” navigation system, “Trailer Assist” trailer manoeuvring system, and DCC adaptive chassis control.
Four-wheel drive and DSG as standard
The Tiguan OFFROAD range starts at the powerful 110 kW/150 PS3 diesel, equipped with 7-gear DSG and 4Motion four-wheel drive, priced at 40,925 euros. The range will include various other diesel and petrol engines. All variants available in Germany are equipped with four-wheel drive and DSG transmission as standard.
The Tiguan: a model for success
The Tiguan was launched in 2007 and is a global bestseller for the Volkswagen brand. The second generation of this vehicle was launched in 2016 and was the first Volkswagen SUV to be based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB). 2017 then brought the Tiguan Allspace, almost 22 centimetres longer and with up to seven seats.
The Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace4 are important pillars of the Volkswagen SUV offensive. The two variants of the Tiguan sold over 600,000 units by the end of September 2018, with over 4.6 million vehicles in total sold since 2007. The Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace are now produced in four countries (China, Germany, Mexico and Russia) and are available all over the world.
