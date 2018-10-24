Home/News Releases/Automakers News Releases/ That feeling of freedom included as standard: the Tiguan OFFROAD has just become the newest addition to the successful compact SUV range

That feeling of freedom included as standard: the Tiguan OFFROAD has just become the newest addition to the successful compact SUV range Volkswagen has just added the new Tiguan OFFROAD1 to its range of successful compact SUVs. When it comes to the Tiguan OFFROAD, the name and visual lines say it all: The characteristically designed front not only looks stylish and robust, but also stands out with a larger ramp angle and integrated engine skid plate. In addition, …