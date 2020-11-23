Thanks to its unfailing commitment to sustainable development and its positioning in electrification, Valeo confirms its leadership in the DJSI World Index for the fifth year in a row

Valeo has been recognized by S&P Global for its sustainable development performance. The Group received an overall score of 76/100 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment(1) (compared to the sector average of 35/100), making it the number one player in the auto components industry(2) and once again enabling it to secure a place in the “DJSI World” Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

This recognition follows the AAA rating received from non-financial rating agency MSCI in October 2020, and therefore confirms Valeo’s leading position among automotive suppliers.

The DJSI World index lists the top 10% of the world’s largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on sustainable development criteria.

Valeo’s inclusion in the index provides further validation of the Group’s sustainable development strategy, performance and transparency with regard to environmental, social and governance issues, and demonstrates Valeo’s status as a recognized leader in the socially responsible investment market.

This recognition pays tribute to the Group’s longstanding commitment to sustainable development. For over ten years, Valeo has invested heavily in developing the technologies required to reduce CO 2 emissions and improve road safety. Thanks to its strategic choices, Valeo has established itself as the world leader in vehicle electrification and driving assistance systems, the two segments that are set to witness the fastest growth over the coming years. In 2019, 57%(3) of the Group’s original equipment sales were generated by technologies contributing to the reduction of CO 2 emissions and 36% by technologies that improve road safety.

This recognition also reflects the operational excellence of Valeo’s 189 plants worldwide, which apply the highest safety standards and are constantly working to improve their energy performance.

Jacques Aschenbroich, Valeo’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our longstanding commitment to sustainable development has once again been recognized by MSCI and DJSI in 2020, confirming that we made the right choices in terms of technology, governance and environmental and social management at our plants. We are determined to strengthen this commitment by publishing our medium- and long-term carbon neutrality objectives early next year.”

The Corporate Sustainability Assessment is an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices, recognized as one of the most advanced rating methods for environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Excluding tire manufacturers.

Including Valeo Siemens eAutomotive.

SOURCE: Valeo