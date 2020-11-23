Thanks to its unfailing commitment to sustainable development and its positioning in electrification, Valeo confirms its leadership in the DJSI World Index for the fifth year in a row

Valeo has been recognized by S&P Global for its sustainable development performance. The Group received an overall score of 76/100 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment(1) (compared to the sector average of 35/100), making it the number one player in the auto components industry(2) and once again enabling it to secure a place in the “DJSI World” Dow Jones Sustainability Index.
