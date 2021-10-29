Thailand customers help Nissan Almera reach 10th anniversary

230,000 Thai people and families create the famous compact sedan’s decade-long history in Thailand

Nissan celebrates the 10 year anniversary of Nissan Almera in Thailand, Nissan’s best-selling car in its Thai history! With more than 230,000 cars sold in Thailand, this means that if all Almera’s sold were lined up starting from Bangkok, it would reach Betong District, Yala Province the southernmost point of Thailand1! The Almera is also an emblem of Nissan Thailand’s manufacturing success, being exported to 13 countries from Thailand over the years, including Japan.

In the past decade, Almera has never stopped developing to meet the needs of customers and respond to the changing lifestyles, including best-in-class advanced safety and Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies to win the hearts and minds of young Thai families and millennials.

“Nissan would like to extend our heartfelt to our 230,000 wonderful Thai customers for your support for Nissan Almera over the past 10 years. We are proud that this intelligent urban sedan has helped their owners and family every day, supporting countless milestones along life’s journey – celebrations, new jobs and more,” Isao Sekiguchi, president of Nissan Thailand said. “As a testament of its success, it’s also been one of Nissan’s best-selling cars of all time in Thailand. It is loved for its modern design, spacious interior, powerful engine and fuel efficiency. This milestone also recognizes the global quality of our local manufacturing operations and employees.”

In Thailand, Nissan Almera has created many memorable moments over the past decade, here are some key highlights:

In 2011, Nissan launched first generation Nissan Almera as Thailand’s 1st Eco-Car sedan. Best-in-class for roominess, Nissan Thailand was the first automaker to introduce Almera under the Thai government’s Eco-Car program.

In 2014, Almera receives a refreshed exterior design, with the highest sales of eco-cars in Thailand, including Nissan March and Nissan Almera, totaling more than 200,000 units across Thailand.

In 2014, Nissan Almera Sportech edition was debuted offering a stylish exterior design refreshment. It was designed and developed by AUTECH JAPAN, Inc. and was one of the most popular special editions of all time, in Thailand.

In 2016, Almera comes back with a new Nismo package on the top grade. For the first time in Thailand, the car gets the motorsport treatment from the same engineers who designed and built the Nissan GT-R supercar.

In August 2016, Nissan celebrates the accumulated production of 500,000 eco-cars from both Almera and Nissan March.

In 2017, Almera offers advanced smartphone connectivity for Eco-Cars and a Navigation System that can be used via Voice Recognition.

In November 2019, Thailand was the first country in Asia and Oceania to launch the all-new Nissan Almera full model change, with its 1.0-liter turbo engine, all-new design, and advanced technologies, as the perfect intelligent urban sedan. The first Eco sedan car with 1.0L turbo engine in Thailand.

In 2021, new Nissan Almera Sportech edition launches, with a sporty and premium design. This marks the latest version of the intelligent urban sedan that delivers top-class safety, comfort, driving performance, and value for money with the quality of Japanese cars that are reliable for every use.

In October 2021, Almera reaches its 10 year anniversary in Thailand with more than 230,000 units sold. The Almera has manufactured and exported to 13 countries, under `Versa Note’ nameplate in Japan, reflecting the high quality of domestic production that has been driven by customers across the globe.

“Nissan Almera is proud to be trusted as a perfect partner for everyone with its reputation for reliability. Almera’s design quality translates to low maintenance and ownership costs, making it the ideal vehicle that will transport you and your loved ones through many of life’s important milestones, and has proudly engaged the hearts of Thai people for 10 years, ” Isao Sekiguchi, president of Nissan Thailand added.

SOURCE: Nissan