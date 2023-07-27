Tevva partners with Alltruck for aftersales service support

Alltruck to provide 24/7 roadside assistance and fleet management services

British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva has appointed Alltruck plc, specialists in commercial vehicle contract hire, rental, and vehicle maintenance, as its 24/7 roadside assistance and fleet management partner.

Under this new partnership, Alltruck will provide 24/7 roadside assistance and fleet management services for Tevva’s cutting-edge 7.5t battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). The centrepiece of this support is the Tevva ‘Rapid Response’ call centre, staffed by skilled IMI qualified technicians who promptly pre-qualify any issues to ensure the most effective recovery action is taken. Whether it’s a simple tire matter or a complex electrical concern, Tevva drivers can rest assured that they will receive expert care.

By leveraging their extensive network of 175 approved repairers throughout the UK, Alltruck will also extend a range of additional services to Tevva owners. These services include comprehensive documentation compliance, efficient accident management, and access to replacement vehicles when necessary.

Alltruck is the latest company to partner with Tevva in its mission to decarbonise medium duty trucks, as the London-based company looks to ramp up commercialisation of its 7.5t battery- and hydrogen-electric vehicles. This year, Tevva has already struck agreements with ZF (electronic braking system) and Ecobat (first-life battery management).

Tevva’s Asher Bennett, CEO and founder said: “Given the fact that electric vehicle maintenance is still a grey area for some, we were extremely particular in selecting our roadside assistance and technical partner. The collaboration with Alltruck gives our customers total peace of mind that if they face any maintenance issue with their electric truck, they’ll be supported by the best in the business.”

Paul Robinson, Director at Alltruck plc said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Tevva as its chosen partner for 24/7 roadside assistance and fleet management services. At Alltruck, we share Tevva’s vision of driving sustainability in the commercial vehicle sector, and we couldn’t be more excited to play an integral role in their mission to accelerate the decarbonisation of medium-duty trucks.

“As part of our commitment to providing the best support for electric vehicles, we have taken a proactive step to train all our in-house technicians, ensuring they are fully qualified to handle electric vehicles. This investment in upskilling our team is a testament to our dedication to delivering excellent services and contributing to the ongoing road to net zero.”

Alltruck emerged as the ideal partner for Tevva after an exhaustive selection process that highlighted their impressive national coverage and an average response time of 62-90 minutes—qualities that resonate with Tevva and Alltruck’s values of committed, progressive, passionate and proactive.

Tevva’s 7.5t battery-electric truck has this year begun mass production at the company’s London facility. This will be followed by a 7.5t hydrogen-electric truck, which benefits from a hydrogen range-extender that enhances vehicle range to 354 miles (570 km). The Tevva BEV offers up to 140 miles (227 kilometres) from its 105-kWh battery on a single charge and is ideal for last-mile and urban delivery fleets.

With Tevva and Alltruck united in their commitment to sustainable transportation solutions, the future of commercial vehicles is set to become cleaner, greener, and more efficient than ever before.

SOURCE: Tevva