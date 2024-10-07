Test-driving Renault 5 E-Tech electric: enhanced pleasure and confirmed electric ease

The now iconic original Renault 5 made its mark in its day by helping millions of families through sweeping changes including oil shocks, evolving lifestyles and the need for a second car

It would have been pointless to reboot the Renault 5 without reviving its legacy: without offering a bold answer, within most people’s reach, to today’s societal and environmental questions. And without doing everything it takes to get there.

With its heart-winning design, inspiring driving experience, exciting and easy electric and digital technology, and circular production system that is both local and responsible, Renault 5 E-Tech electric has everything it needs to set the new standard in city cars for the energy transition.

The story behind the Renault 5’s rebirth is well know: it started with an instant crush on an orange mock-up and reverse-engineering – the design was practically set in stone, so the high-efficiency electric platform had to be built to fit it. Developing the production model, while keeping the show-car’s magic intact, in three years instead of the usual four, added a considerable industrial challenge. And it all happened while Renault Group was navigating its most extensive transformation ever: its Renaulution strategic plan – which for instance entailed setting up Mobilize and Ampere and embarking the Renault brand on its electric shift. That’s what went on backstage. Here’s what is going to happen on the stage!

The stage is where Renault 5 E-Tech electric belongs. It is a car in a class by itself, brimming with electric and digital technology, and poised to become the city car that shows the way as Europe’s automotive industry gravitates towards electric powertrains and playing a role in the energy ecosystem, at a competitive entry-level price of around €25,000.

The first asset that contributes to the exceptional character of the Renault 5 E-Tech electric is undoubtedly its head-turning design. It captures the attention of those who recognize the iconic cues of the original model they have known, as well as the younger ones who are attracted by its modernity and customization elements. Beyond the design, it would have been pointless to reboot the Renault 5 without bringing back its sheer originality, pop-icon status and popular aura, all of which resonated with its day’s concerns. Renault 5 E-Tech electric is designed to save money, especially on the road, be fun to drive, make daily life easier. It offers unprecedented driving experiences, onboard living experiences, and electric lifestyle, incorporating groundbreaking technologies in its segment such as the integrated OpenR Link system with Google built-in, the Reno avatar, V2G, Plug & Charge function, and more. Not to mention, it places great emphasis on the driver and passenger comfort and safety. Its strengths come from the new AmpR Small platform, the new Ampere platform dedicated to B-segment electric vehicles. Renault 5 E-Tech electric can also parade its “pop” side in its road behaviour, offering an exhilarating driving experience that its completely unprecedented for a “small” electric vehicle. And it is naturally made in France.

Because it would also have been pointless to reboot the Renault 5 without making it in France or designing it to be more sustainable. Renault took a stand when it chose to produce Renault 5 E-Tech electric using local circuits, at its ElectriCity hub in northern France, with a tight ecosystem of suppliers based within a 300 km radius. Vehicles and batteries are assembled at the Manufacture de Douai, which was one of the production sites for the original Renault 5. The motor (electric machine, reduction gear, power electronics) will be manufactured at Cléon and the modules produced by the Douai Gigafactory (AESC partnership) from summer 2025. Drawing upon the expertise of The Future is NEUTRAL, the Renault Group subsidiary specialising in the circular economy, Renault 5 E-Tech electric will achieve an overall level of recyclability of at least 88,6%(1), incorporating 19.4% of recycled materials (ISO 14021 standard) and 26.4%(2) of materials recovered from the circular economy – record rates for its category.

Renault 5 E-Tech electric has everything it takes to make its mark today – as did its predecessor. It is out to win heats, and it is a committed and joyful response to the technological, societal and environmental challenges of modern mobility.

“Renault 5 E-Tech electric is a car unlike any other. Its release coincides with a major shift by millions of Europeans towards a new mobility which is electric, connected, and sustainable. It also triggered the transformation of Renault Group into a next-generation automotive company. To develop this car in just three years in France, to the highest technological standard, all our decisions had to be disruptive, and our organisation as agile as possible. We were the first ones to make a bet on a 100% electric platform for a small European car, to optimise costs across the value chain, to relocate our industrial ecosystem… Only an iconic car could bring our teams together in this way and move the needle internally. In the face of significant change in our industry, this car paves a new way for Renault. It’s at the heart of the battle to reinvent European industry against competition coming from the east and the west. With this vehicle we’re proving that production in Europe, in France really is possible!” Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault Group

“The R5’s DNA is unique. It’s a joyful vehicle that attracts sympathy. It’s a vehicle that is both popular and avant-garde, providing new solutions for the times it’s living in. That was the case in 1972. It will still be the case in 2024. The new Renault 5 E-Tech electric is a design masterstroke, a new brain with cutting-edge technologies and electric legs based on a new-generation platform that is unique in Europe: AmpR Small. It’s also the result of a commitment to responsible, sustainable production. Our teams have put a great deal of passion, excellence and hard work into developing Renault 5 E-Tech electric. This passion and the love we’ve put into this car are highly contagious. The R5 has a single target: the hearts of our customers. It will leave its mark on the history of the brand.” Fabrice Cambolive, CEO, Renault brand

1- as per Directive 2005/64/EC

2- including recycled materials according to ISO 14021 standard, as well as production offcuts or waste reincorporated into manufacturing processes within the same industrial site.

