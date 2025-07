In the second quarter, we produced over 410,000 vehicles, delivered over 384,000 vehicles and deployed 9.6 GWh of energy storage products

In the second quarter, we produced over 410,000 vehicles, delivered over 384,000 vehicles and deployed 9.6 GWh of energy storage products.

Thank you to all our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results.

Q2 2025