Tesla releases third quarter 2017 financial results

esla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2017 by posting the current Update Letter on its website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

