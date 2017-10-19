Home > News Releases > Commercial Vehicles News Releases > Tesla announces date for third quarter 2017 financial results and webcast

Tesla announces date for third quarter 2017 financial results and webcast

October 19, 2017

Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2017 after market close on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2017 Update Letter, which will be available on the Tesla IR website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30pm Pacific Time (5:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q3 2017 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, November 1st, 2017
Time: 2:30pm Pacific Time / 5:30pm Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit ir.tesla.com.

