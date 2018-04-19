Tesla announces date for first quarter 2018 financial results and webcast

Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2018 after market close on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2018 Update Letter, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30pm Pacific Time (5:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q1 2018 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast When: Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 Time: 2:30pm Pacific Time / 5:30pm Eastern Time Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit ir.tesla.com.

