Terex Utilities names first 9 utilities to order new all-electric bucket truck

Today, Terex Utilities introduced the industry’s first all-electric bucket truck at the Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) in Williamsburg, Va. during the Drive-Thru Demonstrations. In addition, the company also announces the first nine customers who will receive these new Terex Optima 55 ft aerial devices, powered by the HyPowerTM SmartPTO by Viatec and mounted on an International® Class 6/7 Medium Duty electric chassis.

“Xcel Energy, which provides power to millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states, will take delivery of the first unit later this month,” said Joe Caywood, Director of Marketing and Product Management. “Many utilities are anxious to jump start their progress toward achieving sustainable fleets. The response from the market has been immediate, with Xcel Energy committing to the first.”

“Xcel Energy was one of the first energy companies to put forward a bold vision to electrify all its light-duty vehicles and 30% of its medium and heavy-duty fleet by 2030,” said Sangram Bhosale, Vice President of Supply Chain at Xcel Energy. “We are thrilled to partner with Terex-International in operating the first all-electric bucket truck in the United States and continuing to deliver on Xcel Energy’s industry-leading fleet electrification goals, which are a companion to our vision of providing 100% carbon-free electricity to our customers by 2050.”

“By combining SmartPTO technology with the International® eMV™ Series electric chassis from Navistar, Terex Utilities was able to bring this electric bucket truck to customers two years ahead of industry projections,” said Caywood. With a 135-mile driving range and the ability to operate the bucket for a full workday on a single charge, the electric Terex Optima 55 with the International® eMV™ Series truck is ideal for electric distribution line work, while making zero emissions at job site a reality.

“Navistar is committed to a zero-emission future, and we proudly support Terex in their leadership of electric vehicle adoption,” said Debbie Shust, Vice President, Medium Duty Truck Business, Navistar. “This partnership demonstrates the success of collaboration and technology integration to provide electric utility fleets a solution offering the highest level of expected performance while also helping customers meet their own established sustainability goals.”

Nine utilities of all sizes, representing Investor Owned and Municipal utilities, from across the U.S. and Canada, made early commitments with orders prior to EUFMC. The first 10 units will be delivered in 2022. The other utilities receiving units will include: Oncor Electric Company, Central Hudson Gas & Electric, CenterPoint Energy, PNM Resources, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Con Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and SaskPower.

