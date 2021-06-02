Tenth Setra for Schuler AG

E.Schuler Reisen AG from Switzerland has received its tenth Setra touring coach

E.Schuler Reisen AG from Switzerland has received its tenth Setra touring coach. The S 511 HD from the Setra ComfortClass range is booked by schools, clubs and companies as well as by retirement, care and special needs homes for excursions throughout German-speaking Switzerland. Thanks to a special lift system at the rear of the vehicle which is also fitted with quick-release fasteners on the 37 seats, it is possible to transport wheelchairs without any problem. “Around 95 percent of our rental bus trips are for groups with restricted mobility,” says Christian Schuler who heads the third-generation business founded in 1958 and based in Feusisberg on Lake Zurich. During the Covid-19 pandemic the company from the Schwyz canton has had the latest active filters fitted in the Setra compact bus for the safety of its passengers. The system developed by Daimler Buses features an anti-viral functional layer and filters out the finest of aerosols from the air, thereby reducing their concentration.

SOURCE: Daimler